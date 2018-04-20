The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Album Review: DMA’S – For Now

Even with a chill vibe, For Now certainly does not lack magnificence

By

Photo: Album Artwork
Photo: Album Artwork

Following the release of For Now’s first single, ‘Dawning’, DMA’S’ guitarist Johnny Took told The Mancunion that the energetic, guitar-heavy track would not be setting the tone for the rest of the album.

Took wasn’t lying. Fans had better look to second single ‘In The Air’, for a better idea of what For Now has in store.

DMA’S’ second album is a far more matured and mellowed release for the Australian rock trio. Like ‘In The Air’, the majority of For Now presents an overall, more laid-back sound than first album Hills End, released in 2016.

This, however, is no criticism; ‘Health’ is a goosebump-inducing track which includes harmonies that outdo any featured on DMA’S’ older releases. For Now’s relaxed vibe does not mean the album lacks Britpop-like upbeat rhythms and soaring vocals the band are known for — ‘Lazy Love’, ‘Warsaw’ and ‘Time & Money’ are ideal tunes for those sunny summer afternoons. In particular, the simplicity of ‘Tape Deck Sick’, with a non-invasive guitar and drums backing O’Dell’s crisp vocals, shows that DMA’S do not have to rely upon the popular, lairier sounds which more prominently featured on Hills End.

Even with a chill vibe, For Now certainly does not lack magnificence. ‘Do I Need You Now?’ and the album’s stunning closing track, ‘Emily Whyte’, are the album’s most impressive tracks, both presenting a very grand sound. Particularly Emily Whyte’s breathtaking guitar solos.

With more emphasis having seemingly been placed on the album’s production this time around, with the band having drafted in The Presets’ Kim Moyes to assist, it is evident the hard work has paid off. Even tracks which fans will find a more familiar to DMA’S’ celebrated, rowdier material – ‘Break Me’ and third single, ‘For Now’ – manage to show the band’s progression through this more developed production. This is unsurprising, as Took had claimed the band had planned to move forward with their style.

Proving that DMA’S a more than just your average indie rock band that repetitively produce the same sounds, For Now, is a triumph. If those really are bongos I am hearing on ‘The End’, each track truly builds upon the band’s older approaches. In moments beautifully simplistic, whilst in others triumphantly monumental, For Now, is sure to be a hit for fans and new listeners alike.

8/10

For Now is released 27th April, with singles ‘Dawning’, ‘In The Air’ and ‘For Now’ available now. Catch the boys this April and May on their tour, stopping at numerous cities in the UK.

Tags: , , , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 20 April, 2018 in Music, Reviews by

Related posts

  • Review: DMA’S – In The Air15th February 2018 Review: DMA’S – In The Air 'In The Air' is a beautifully tranquil release amid DMA'S' growing hype
  • Interview: DMA’S11th December 2017 Interview: DMA’S 'Liam Gallagher came to our gig...he's into it' DMA'S' Johnny chats about stepping things up for the second album
  • Review: The Wombats – Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life19th February 2018 Review: The Wombats – Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life Beautiful people will ruin your life. Well, something ruined this album alright
  • Live Review: Wolf Alice22nd February 2018 Live Review: Wolf Alice Wolf Alice team up with War Child UK and the BRITS to deliver a wild night full of ferocity that had the crowd howling for more
  • Album: Jagwar Ma – Every Now & Then28th October 2016 Album: Jagwar Ma – Every Now & Then The Australian dance group have returned with a new member and a strong follow up to their 2013 debut, writes Tara Bharadia
  • Album: Kings of Leon – ‘WALLS’24th October 2016 Album: Kings of Leon – ‘WALLS’ The one-time ‘biggest band in the world’ have little to lose or prove with their seventh output: Will the Nashville boys regain their title?
  • Live review: The Charlatans2nd February 2018 Live review: The Charlatans The Charlatans come back to Madchester, entering their second golden age
  • Album: Wire — Silver/Lead24th April 2017 Album: Wire — Silver/Lead Wire's latest record is another excellent example of what they've always done — being impressively odd, writes Jacob Bernard-Banton
  • Album: The Orwells — Terrible Human Beings2nd March 2017 Album: The Orwells — Terrible Human Beings Their consistency is remarkable, but on album number three The Orwells' determinedness to stick to their guns sees them shoot themselves in the foot, writes Callum Oliver
  • Album: Real Estate — In Mind15th March 2017 Album: Real Estate — In Mind Subtly finetuning their sound, Real Estate have delivered a poignant and succinct album that expertly blends sunny guitars with contemplative lyricism