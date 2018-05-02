2018 Festival Guide

Looking for some summer inspiration for your festivals? let this be your one stop shop!

With final exams fast approaching, and the impending doom of graduation looming, here are just a few festivals this year to give you something to look forward to… consider them the light at the end of the tunnel.

Sound City

Friday 4th – Sunday 6th May

@ Baltic Triangle and Cains Brewery, Liverpool

£55 for the weekend wristband

Website / Twitter: @soundcity / Insta: @liverpoolsoundcity

Liverpool is famous for its buzzing and vibrant music scene, and here’s yet another reason for that reputation.

Maybe slightly just before exams, (this weekend!) but if you can find the time this is the one to go to! The line up includes the likes of Peace, DMA’s, The Slow Readers Club, Picture This, Sunset Sons, King Khan & The Shrines, Yellow Days, Idles and so many more, 250 acts to be precise… This is the perfect festival to put a flying kick into your 2018 summer.

Sound City will be taking over iconic warehouses, intimate spaces and pop-up places which form the renascent Baltic Triangle and Cains Brewery areas of the city. This festival should be like none other, so make sure you get down.

Farr Festival

Thurs 5th to Sunday 8th July 2018

@ Bygrave Woods, Newnham, Hertfordshire, SG7 5JX

Tickets from £100 / £125 / £150

Website / @FarrFestival

Farr Festival takes much more of a chilled vibe. Despite only being less than an hour away from London, this festival lets you escape into distant mesmeric world of Mount. The festival goes on for a full four days, this weekend-long adventure is a blend of cutting-edge music with real heart and soul, an edifying and enriching experience for mind and body alike. Kimbie, Tom Misch, Dixon, Daphni, Maribou State, Moodymann, George Fitzgerald (live), Mr G (live), Hunee, DVS1, Zip (4 Hour Set), Optimo, Antal, Young Marco, Shy FX etc.

The festival spreads itself across six stages, and now in its ninth year, it has now been claimed that Farr Festival is one of the UK’s most intimate experiences, drawing a vibrant crowd from across the country and beyond to a verdant oasis rich with life and colour, a labyrinth of trees and glades filled with surprises. Working with leading icons and up-and-coming talent across a dizzying array of sounds and styles, the summer days and nights will capture a true representation of electronic music culture in its many facets.

Farr Festival encapsulates a unique energy, that pulsates across the stunning forest-y woodland location, a sublime journey joining the dots across a soundscape of live artists and DJs. Adding artisanal food and drink, holistic activities at The Shala including workshops, yoga and meditation, plus hot tubs, talks and cocktail workshops, Farr Festival 2018 offers a beautifully balanced weekend of music, arts, wellness and lots of fun, an essential destination for festival lovers which continues to flourish.

Nozstock The Hidden Valley – celebrating 20 years

Friday 20th – 22nd July 2018

@ Rowden Paddocks, Bromyard, Herefordshire, HR7 4LS

Tickets: From £115 for adults / From £95 teens / 12s and under free

Website / @Nozstock

Looking to go somewhere in the UK but not too far? Then this is the one for you, acts like Chase & Status (DJ set + Rage), Goldfrapp, Grandmaster Flash, The Selecter, Dub Pistols, Electric Swing Circus, Kiko Bun, The Lovely Eggs, Oh My God! It’s The Church and DJ sets from DJ Marky & G.Q, Black Sun Empire, S.P.Y, Audio, Dillinja, Randall and a whole range more across the weekend.

Nozstock The Hidden Valley is reaching its 20th anniversary, and it’s clear to see why its managed to be so successful. Nozstock offers not only a genuine weekend of escapism and far from the madding crowds, but also one which has kept the same flourishing spirit from the beginning; it’s a festival with abundant charm, lots of integrity and authenticity at every turn, as well as amazing fun across the beautiful site set on a working farm in Bromyard, attracting one of the country’s most wonderfully diverse audiences whether newbies coming for the very first time, or seasoned festival goers.

There is a unique charm and energy to Nozstock unlike anything else in the country. The festival features a huge range of entertainment, activities and inspiration for families and kids, with games, pop-up performances, and workshops at every turn.

Soundwave Festival – the 10th and final edition

Thursday 26th – Monday 30th July 2018

@ The Garden Resort, Petrica Glava 34, 22240, Tisno, Croatia

£129 for 5 days

Website / @soundwavecro

As if you needed another reason to get down to Croatia this summer, but with an added bonus of seeing Loyle Carner, Mr Scruff, Romare (full live band), Jordan Rakei, Calibre, Submotion Orchestra, Horse Meat Disco, DJ Marky, Sons of Kemet, Channel One and so many more amazing live performances, well that is reason enough in itself!

But even more than this, this is the tenth and final edition that will ever be held. The last Soundwave is an opportunity to return to the idyllic Dalmatian coastline one more time and savour some of the world’s finest live artists and DJs from across broken beat, reggae, afro, acid jazz, hip-hop, soul, funk, drum and bass and much more.

Soundwave has very much always taken its own adventurous path, staying true to its original roots built across a beautifully diverse music spectrum whilst weaving a mesmeric holiday and festival into a glorious weekend. This is the last chance to experience what is widely regarded as one of Europe’s finest boutique events, go down and celebrate its final party for the decade!