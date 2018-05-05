Live Review: Gengahr

The intimate and treasured Mancunian venue Gorilla provided the perfect backdrop for Gengahr to exhibit their new second album, Where Wildness Grows, a spell-binding concoction of intricate guitar licks and dream-pop synth, complete with eerie vocals.

An orange and dark green wash of light perfectly complemented the warmth that radiated from the tapestry displaying the indie rock quartet’s new album artwork. Before the band had even ventured onto the stage, an air of enchantment had infused every corner and crevice found in this sold-out 600 cap venue.

Strolling onto the stage, frontman Felix Bushe unlatched their dream-like haziness which was cast upon the audience through his distinctive yet incredibly soothing vocals as the band opened with hit single ‘Is this how you love? A song that acts as a microcosm for the rest of the blossoming blanket of warm that Where Wildness Grows has to offer.

Gengahr played a 15-track setlist which also paid homage to their classics from debut album A dream outside which offered a pleasurable sensation of nostalgia, particularly with the performances of Heroine and my personal favourite Fill my gums with blood.

The return of such songs generated a new wave of enthusiasm throughout the audience who undoubtedly appreciated the clear contrast with the newer, more upbeat and comforting tracks alongside the more angsty and raw gestures which Gengahr had initially gained their early fanbase from.

Given the complexities found within the instrumentals of Gengahr’s soundscape, I was quite disappointed with the fact that they just weren’t loud enough. I wanted to feel the truly immersive nature of the quartet’s individual musical parts but some of the intricacy’s, particularly the nifty lead-guitar licks from John Victor were lost at times.

However, the band’s collective energy and sheer enjoyment that they exhibited throughout near-enough filled that void.

Overall, Gengahr plunged their audience into an atmospheric blissfulness characterised by Bushe’s subdued vocals and a wall of winding and dynamic riffs, leaving their fans light-headed.

8/10