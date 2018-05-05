The Mancunion

Top seven acts at Live at Leeds this year

Make sure you get your money and soul’s worth at Live at Leeds

Photo: Live At Leeds
1)    The Howl & The Hum, Brudenell Social Club, 6:00 pm-6:30 pm

TH&TH is a whirlwind of eccentricity, peculiar narratives and sparks that resound within your heart as it struggles to settle back to its resting rate. With songs that envelope your soul in a curtain of nostalgia and transcendence alongside frontman Sam Griffith’s ability to concoct an air of awe-inspiring presence, The Hum are unlike any other band who are taking to the stages of Live at Leeds.

You do not need to have listened prior to their performance, however, you do need to have prepared your psyche. Don’t waste your £36.00.

 

2)    IDLES, The Wardrobe, 12:00pm-12:45pm

Putting a band like IDLES in a venue like The Wardrobe is slightly concerning. You can expect broken barriers, busted windows and chaotic crowd-surfing. If you wish to begin your Live and Leeds festival with the perfect spirit which will leave you reeling for the rest of the night, IDLES is essential. Join the revolution that will take place in one of Leeds’ greatest venues (before it becomes trashed).

 

3)    Cosmo Pyke, Brudenell Community Room, 10:45 pm-11:15 pm

Yes, that’s his real name. Cosmo Pyke is an unmissable artist who provides raw, beautiful and melodic tunes to the likes of Rex Orange County and Jorja Smith. Playing such a small venue will only enhance the intimacy which is already saturated with his lyrical style. See Cosmo whilst he’s still an arm-stretch away, this won’t be the case for much longer.

 

4)    Cabbage, The Wardrobe, 9:45pm-10:45pm

Cabbage is possibly one of the most fervent bands on the bill for this year’s Live at Leeds line-up. With crowds that give some of the industry’s current heaviest bands a run for their money, Cabbage guarantees you a raging set that will undoubtedly imprint on any other artist you also choose to see on this thrilling Saturday.

5)    Phoebe Green, Leeds Beckett 2 2:00pm-2:30pm

Dream-like haziness instils the spaces in which Green and her musical counterparts perform. Arguably, sounding even better live than on record, Phoebe Green combines nifty guitar licks with compelling lyrics to create songs that offer a place of warmth and acceptance. A story-telling style ensures that her performance will resonate in your consciousness for days to follow.

 

6)    SHEAFS, Hyde Park Book Club, 1:00pm-1:30pm

Sheafs possess the vigour and temper which exceeds a considerable number of their competition within the current industry. With lyrics laced with impertinence exhibited by fearless vocalist Lawrence Feenstra combined with intoxicating guitar licks and heavy drum beats, Sheafs will make Hyde Park Book Club feel a lot larger than it is.

 

7)    Heir, Leeds Beckett 2, 12:00pm-12:30pm

Heir are a vivacious quintet who produce effervescent indie rock tunes embellished with synth beats. Their bubbling stage presence perfectly produces a performance that leaves you at the mercy of dancing along. Their clear passion for music is something they invite you to share with them as they guide you through upbeat and feel-good indie tunes.

 

