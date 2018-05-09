Review: Horse Meat Disco’s Spring Fling!

HMD comes around but once a month, and it’s time once again for your monthly fix.

The 27th of April, 2018, Gorilla.

Horse Meat Disco — originally named from a newspaper headline Horse Meat Discovery in Salami —, has come back once again to fix every disco, funk, and house music need. As always, the night was brimming as the crowds began to pour into the venue, and out of the pouring rain.

Whilst the queue was ever so slightly too long, it didn’t make a huge difference as the piles of waiting attendees were eagerly and excitingly waiting to get into the vibrant event.

The event which originated in London is making its way into its 16th year, just going to show that HMD has managed to successfully perfect and pull together an amazing event that is practically timeless.

Not only has Horse Meat Disco successfully conquered London and Manchester, it is set to go on and have a very busy festival season in the upcoming months too.

Inner City Electronic (the 2nd of June) – UK

Glitterbox (the 8th of June/the 6th of July) – Ibiza

Love International (the 27th of June) – Croatia

Soundwave Festival (the 26th of July) – Croatia

Houghton Festival (the 9th of August) – UK

Lost Village (the 23rd of August) – UK

Horse Meat Disco is gloriously branded as the queer festival for all, often filled with glitter, colours, and celebrates all things fabulous, which is why it is so perfectly matched with a US mini stop tour in the US, in New York, Chicago, and San Fran. The touring show is no doubt going to create such a euphoric atmosphere at the festivals they’re attending you’d be a fool to miss out!

But if these are just a little too far from home, Horse Meat Disco is holding a “Start Of Summer” event in Gorilla on the 8th June, and tickets are available now! But be quick before they sell out!

Tickets Available here: https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1079877

Interested? Listen to their Sound Cloud here: