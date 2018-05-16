Craig Charles leaked as one of Pangaea 2018’s artists

The DJ will perform at the ‘Made in Manchester’ themed festival in June

Craig Charles has been revealed as one of the artists performing at this year’s Pangaea festival on 7th June at Manchester Academy.

His contract was leaked to The Mancunion on Monday 14th May.

The festival will this summer be themed around ‘Made in Manchester’, with Dele Sosimi, Afrobeat Orchestra and LEVELZ already featuring on the line-up.

The 53-year-old DJ has hosted The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC Radio 6 since 2002, and regularly performs around the country. He has been involved in the music industry throughout much of his career, part of bands such as Watt 4, Craig Charles and the Beat Burglars, The Sons of Gordon Gekko and The Eye. Charles plays guitar and piano, also writing lyrics for some of the bands. In 1993, Charles was signed to the Acid Jazz record label.

Charles is currently on tour around the UK, coming to Manchester’s Band On The Wall on both 26th May and 30th June.

Tickets for Pangaea are available to buy here.