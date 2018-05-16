The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Craig Charles leaked as one of Pangaea 2018’s artists

The DJ will perform at the ‘Made in Manchester’ themed festival in June

By

Photo: UMSU
Photo: UMSU

Craig Charles has been revealed as one of the artists performing at this year’s Pangaea festival on 7th June at Manchester Academy.

His contract was leaked to The Mancunion  on Monday 14th May.

The festival will this summer be themed around ‘Made in Manchester’, with Dele Sosimi, Afrobeat Orchestra and LEVELZ already featuring on the line-up.

The 53-year-old DJ has hosted The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC Radio 6 since 2002, and regularly performs around the country. He has been involved in the music industry throughout much of his career, part of bands such as Watt 4, Craig Charles and the Beat Burglars, The Sons of Gordon Gekko and The Eye. Charles plays guitar and piano, also writing lyrics for some of the bands. In 1993, Charles was signed to the Acid Jazz record label.

Charles is currently on tour around the UK, coming to Manchester’s Band On The Wall on both 26th May and 30th June.

Tickets for Pangaea are available to buy here.

Tags: , , ,

Comment on this article below

Posted 16 May, 2018 in Music by

Related posts

  • Red Bull Culture Clash – Manchester17th March 2016 Red Bull Culture Clash – Manchester Manchester hosts "the world's biggest music battle", the Red Bull Culture Clash 2016—featuring Manchester-based acts Made in Manchester, LEVELZ, Dub Smugglers and BASSTRONIC fronted by A […]
  • Win Pangaea tickets with Fuse FM20th April 2016 Win Pangaea tickets with Fuse FM Our friends at Fuse FM are giving away Pangaea tickets to two lucky listeners
  • Live Review: Highly Suspect16th February 2018 Live Review: Highly Suspect Jack Greeney reviews Grammy nominated rock band Highly Suspect on their European tour
  • Live: Cast4th January 2015 Live: Cast Cast bring their UK tour to a close with a commanding, anthemic performance
  • Festival: Gigantic Indie All Dayer, Vol. 229th May 2015 Festival: Gigantic Indie All Dayer, Vol. 2 Echo & The Bunnymen and Inspiral Carpets topped a star-studded bill at the second Indie All Dayer
  • Live: Steven Wilson3rd March 2013 Live: Steven Wilson The Porcupine Tree man brought his solo show to the Academy - with mixed results
  • Live: Pangaea: Level 1010th February 2016 Live: Pangaea: Level 10 Pangaea: Level 10 could be enjoyed on multiple (perhaps even 10) levels, from the headline-grabbing Katy B to the back-beaten disco dens on the Students' Union top floor
  • January Pangaea theme revealed4th December 2015 January Pangaea theme revealed The theme of the 10th birthday of Pangaea Festival, the largest student-led festival in Europe, has been revealed
  • Live review: Wiley1st March 2018 Live review: Wiley The Godfather of Grime took to Manchester Academy on the night of the Brits to deliver a fast-paced performance that saw him reinstate his position as king
  • Interview: Stornoway22nd February 2017 Interview: Stornoway On the eve of their farewell tour, Christian Hurry speaks to the beloved folk-pop group about their career highlights and future trajectories