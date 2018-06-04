Community Festival returns to UoM

The programme is packed with activities to give people a better insight into research at the university

The University of Manchester is welcoming back its annual Community Festival on Saturday 16th June. Its aim? Showing the general public what happens behind the scenes at the university.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get hands-on with some of the university’s research. There will be the opportunity take part in live experiments, interactive demonstrations, musical and dramatic performances, as well as a historical campus tour. Attendees will also have the chance to meet staff and scientists.

One highlight includes a workshop about Delia Derbyshire, a pioneer of electronic music and the woman behind the world famous Dr Who theme.

A university spokesperson said: “We are so excited that our annual Community Festival returns in 16 June. We look forward to inviting our local neighbours onto campus to meet us, find out what we do and have a fantastic fun day out.”

For more information about the Festival, go to the Community Festival website and follow them on Facebook and Twitter for updates on the programme.