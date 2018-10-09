Live Review: Rex Orange County

“I still wanna be your favourite boy” croons Alex O’Connor, aka Rex Orange County — and there’s no need for him to worry because with Manchester’s Albert Hall packed out, he can do no wrong tonight.

Dressed in a baggy printed t-shirt and pale jeans, with a little lazy stubble, and a mop of brown hair, Surrey-born Rex could just as easily be another 20-year old in the crowd. Rex, however, is the leading talent, multi-instrumentalist behind pop-soul tracks garnering over 50 million hits on Spotify.

Emerging onto the stage to welcoming chants of “Rex”, the band jumped right into the title track off the new album Apricot Princess, singing “You can never do wrong/It’s me that makes the evening long” — a sentiment the forgiving fans could relate to after a long wait without a support act.

Rex Orange County’s latest stream of releases describes a boy’s relatable depiction of the confusion, fear, and excitement you feel surrounding a first love. This strength of emotion was felt in the conversational delivery of songs like ‘Television / So Far So Good’ where he half-asked, half-serenaded “What about me and you together?/Something that could really last forever”. Unfazed by the loud screaming audience, Rex could be mistaken, at a distance, for a performer with many more years of experience under his belt. The energy in the building felt electric and uplifting.

Apricot Princess, Rex’s well-received sophomore album, is dedicated to his girlfriend Thea Morgan-Murrell, so it only seemed fitting that she was brought on stage for ‘Sycamore Girl’. Her vocals were initially over-powered by the crowd’s cries, but they built as the audience quietened and the pair shared a tender kiss. Thea’s departure signalled the start of a series of slower songs, half-rapped, half-sung melodies musing on emotion. A beautiful cover of Alicia Keys’ 2007 hit single, ‘No One’, was well received and highlighted Rex’s ability to borrow elements from other artists whilst staying true to his natural tone and style.

Being brought into the Rex world for one evening really offered the audience a chance to appreciate how at ease Rex seemed on stage, and to see what an accomplished musician he is. With his stints on the keyboard, guitar, and mic going down well, the beauty of his arrangements and production was evident. Not too poppy or commercial and not alienating to a young crowd.

Through each song, Rex told a convincing story of young naivety, conveying the kind of purity and feeling that only comes to an artist in the earliest points of their life. Tragically self-indulgent, teen oversharing was best shown with lines like “Crying for hours/ I even started sitting down in the shower” from ‘A Song About Being Sad’ — demonstrating his willingness to share his life with his audience.

The latter half of the gig saw a change of pace, as the band broke out into joyful renditions of Rex Orange County’s most well-known tracks, like ‘Corduroy Dreams’ and ‘Sunflower’. ‘Best Friend’ was performed as the penultimate track of the set, going down a treat with the audience, who loved Rex all the more when he turned the mic their way.

Played live, ‘Happiness’ had something of a Stevie Wonder touch to it, with the venue’s acoustics elevating the sonic impact of strings and saxophone. Paired with Rex’s heartfelt lyrical conversation, this beautiful track offered a touching moment to, seemingly, end the concert on. The one noticeable omission from the show was the high-octane hit track ‘Loving Is Easy’. Rex used this to great effect for the encore, lifting the mood right back up as rainbow lights cast a happy glow over the jubilant crowd, singing out to their favourite boy.

A fantastic performance from an artist whose star seems set to rise further still. The venues are likely to get bigger and the queues longer, but here’s hoping Rex Orange County, with his lovely honesty, uplifting lyricism, and lack of pretentiousness, remains the same.