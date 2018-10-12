Animal testing is cruel and ineffective – it needs to stop on campus

Activists from the pressure group ‘Animal Justice Project’ have recently come to Manchester as part of their ‘Lifeline’ campaign, a new endeavour focusing on bringing attention to various issues of animal exploitation, including animal testing.

The campaign, which has seen the group visit several other major university cities, is targeting campuses around the country to raise awareness of the fact that this is where over 50% of the animal testing performed in the UK is conducted. This is especially important for the University of Manchester, which in 2016 was responsible for 174,120 experiments conducted on animals — the fourth highest out of any UK university.

Having been a student at the University of Manchester for over two years and vegan for several more, the fact that a practice I fundamentally disagreed with happened on the campus that I attended and with the fees that I paid was something I had, perhaps surprisingly, never really considered. However, having spoken to the activists of the Lifeline campaign, this was something they had heard from students across the country.

Most students would presumably be appalled if they knew that animals such as mice, guinea pigs, fish, pigs, sheep, and even rabbits, were being experimented on in the very same buildings in which they learn. With typical experiments ranging from anything to starving and force-feeding animals to the forced ingestion of toxic products, resulting in great pain and immense suffering, it is unsurprising that universities stay so quiet about it.

However, animals are not test tubes, they are not machines and most importantly they are not playthings — they are sentient beings who feel pain and suffering, who think and feel, and who experience emotions in their own right.

Anyone seeking to excuse this research as essential to the treatment of life threatening diseases might consider that, as the ‘Lifeline’ campaign points out, a vast amount of experiments performed on animals is curiosity-driven rather than essential. Even where research is focused on deadly illnesses, as much 95% of the drugs that appear effective in animals fail to work on humans, an appalling failure rate for perhaps the most prominent form of medical research worldwide.

Not only is this speciesist and cruel, it’s clearly ineffective and its continued appeal can clearly be attributed to its comparatively low cost. However, given the substantial rise in fees universities cannot continue to use this as an excuse. There are a wide range of generally under-discussed alternatives that have the potential to replace animal use in experiments, ranging from the use of cell cultures and human tissues to volunteer studies and computer models, all of which must be considered as replacements.

The information brought to light by the Animal Justice Project raises a multitude of questions about both the ethics and validity of animal testing which are especially relevant to universities as institutions that stand for innovation and progress — arguably setting the example for the scientific community.

Now must be the time that universities rethink their stance on animal testing and actively choose to drive their resources in to new, innovative and ethical forms of research and call an end to antiquated, ineffective and cruel practices of animal testing on campus.