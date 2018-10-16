Interview: Superorganism

Ahead of their upcoming tour and gig at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on the 25th of October, I was lucky enough to speak to the lovely B from Superorganism, a band who have evolved online and consequently gained rapid success in the past year for their unconventional and fun style of electronic pop music.

The 8-person group of friends (Orono, Emily, Harry, Ruby, B, Robert, Tucan and Soul) includes members from all over the world including Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. I was curious to know how this dynamic helps the band and how B felt about their unexpected rise to fame…

“It’s crazy, it’s been a whirlwind, the fact that there is 8 of us- a lot of us who have been friends for a long time, really helps with navigating this new world. It’s new for all of us so we’re just taking it one step at a time, it doesn’t always sink in at the time so it’s nice to be able to discuss it with each other as it’s happening.

“It’s funny as well because we live together, and we are back at home at the moment so it’s good to be chilling out and doing normal stuff.” The group live together in a 24-hour live in studio where they can continuously come up with ideas for songs and videos, I asked if such proximity causes any tensions, but the group of contrasting individuals get along like a house on fire, “It’s pretty cool, we still get along very well which I’m surprised about”.

I asked if anything has changed post record release: “Just to have it out in the world feels really good, I think a highlight for me was just playing shows post record and people in the crowd knew every single song- that was a real shift from pre-record where people knew maybe 3 or 4 songs- it changes the whole experience!”

Any regular festival goers may have been introduced to Superorganism this summer at one of the many festivals they performed at, the highlight of B’s being Primavera festival in Barcelona. “At that point, it felt like the biggest crowd that we had ever played to, maybe a crowd of 8,000 people but it felt even bigger it was just like a sea of people, reaching as far as the eye could see and that was very overwhelming- the crowd was just amazing!” B also loved performing at Splendour in The Grass in Australia. She said it was really fun to play to their amazing Japanese fan-base at Fuji Rock in Japan, and finally Latitude festival was a good one a bit closer to home.

When I asked where she is most excited to play on their upcoming tour I was expecting her to say one of the countless cool foreign venues they’re set to visit, but she immediately replied “Oooh Manchester! You’ve got some of the rowdiest crowd I’d say, which will be really fun. Having just come back from America I’ve decided that some of the smaller cities are some of my favourites, in places like New York, L.A or London people can be a little too cool.”

The band started out originally as a casual online recording project, this influenced their focus massively: “We wouldn’t exist without the internet at all. We all met online over a long period and we use it every day as part of our music making process: a song will start off with one person and then they will send files over the internet for the next person to work on. We’re less of a face to face band as we are more of an internet band, and I guess it sounds really different as well, there’s a lot to uncover.”

I asked B if she had any similar influential bands to recommend and discovered that Superorganism have collaborated with Gorillaz and fans typically compare the two as “cartoon” bands, with different characters and cool visuals. “A solo artist that people may not have heard of is Knox Fortune, a Chicago-based artist who has collaborated with Chance the Rapper, I recommend your readers to check him out.”

As my interview with B came to an end I wanted to find out what people like me, who haven’t seen them perform live before, should expect. B said: “People can get excited for an all singing, all dancing, colourful, sparkly, multicentric experience!” And if that doesn’t make you want to see them I don’t know what will.