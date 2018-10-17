Judicial diversity: a step in the right direction

Legal history was made this month when the UK’s highest court saw its first-ever female majority.

In the case of Re D, concerning the residential care of a vulnerable 16-year-old-boy, the Supreme Court panel consisted of three women and two men. Whilst this milestone is an encouraging step in the right direction, the fact that this historic moment has not occurred until now illustrates how prevalent the issue of under-representation in the Supreme Court remains.

The diversity of the UK’s judiciary has fallen behind that of other countries with human rights group JUSTICE reporting in 2017 that countries such as New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, and even the USA, despite recent controversies, all had more diverse senior judiciaries than the UK.

Although in this case the judges were selected on the basis of their individual merits, diversifying the judiciary via positive discrimination is still subject to resistance in some parts. Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption claimed that positive discrimination would “dilute the quality of the bench”; a view which fails to recognise that a representative bench is more desirable than one simply consisting of the most ‘talented’ individuals.

It is important to realise that even where one candidate may not be as gifted as another, the high threshold requirements in place to become a judge would mean the panel would not be compromised. If selecting the ‘less talented’ individual would lead to a more representative panel, the range of personal experiences would likely result in more contextualised case decisions – an invaluable benefit which should not be underestimated.

So how might stronger female representation in the judiciary change the legal landscape? Whilst critics display scepticism as to how women judges would make a difference, in certain circumstances verdicts from female judges would undoubtedly be key to securing the administration of justice. One area this may be particularly true is that of sexual assault cases which are seen frequently in lower courts, and disproportionately affect women.

The tendency to blame victims, as opposed to their perpetrator, by viewing them as partly responsible for the circumstances (for example being intoxicated) is an issue which can be seen in the verdicts of judges. The high profile and deeply troubling case of R v Ched Evans back in 2012 is testament to this whereby the judges openly questioned the victim about her sexual history. This was not only a distressing experience for the victim, but her credibility was affected and Ched Evans eventually acquitted. An outcome that perhaps may not have happened were there more female judges in British courts.

The value of a female judge might be demonstrated by the work of the Feminist Judgements Project who re-interpreted this case and arrived at an entirely different outcome. Whilst this is not to say that male judges are incapable of making informed decisions in sexual assault cases, the Project’s work highlights how women judges can enable stronger engagement with certain issues through recognition of the underlying gender dimension in such cases.

Clearly, demand for stronger judicial diversity in the UK should not stop at the legal milestone achieved this month but should be sought on a continuing basis. A more representative judiciary according not just to gender, but also to race, sexuality and so on, would result in a fairer justice system for us all.