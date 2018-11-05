Review: ‘Fell’

Obscura Theatre’s ‘Fell’ is a perfect example of what an outstanding production should look like. The superb acting, the captivating use of sound and lighting and a simple (yet effective) stage, makes seeing Fell an unforgettable experience.

The play started off with the wickedly talented Florence Rose King who plays the protagonist, Jane Shipley. Shipley is a detective looking into the peculiar disappearance of a girl. Sean McGlynn playing Beckett, the father of the missing girl – but all is not what it seems. The performances of McGlynn and King was what made this play so exciting, so believable that I had to take a step back and realise that I was an audience member and not an observer in their lives.

Performed at the unique venue of Antwerp Mansion, ‘Fell’ is set in the eerie landscape of Cumbria. Combine both the venue and the setting of the play and you have the perfect remedy for a frightening horror-filled night an ideal Halloween treat.

Using state of the art technology, ‘Fell’ became a cinematic-like experience with its impressive use of lighting and sound design. These elements brilliantly added depth to the production. The sounds of the uncanny atmosphere such as the wind howling and doors creaking, made the audience all the more involved in the story.

‘Fell’ also managed to use puppetry in a fashion that truly made the stage come alive. The puppetry used certainly demonstrated the sheer amount of effort that has gone into the production, differentiating it from any performance that I have seen before.

Directed by Alex Hurst, produced by Elis Shotton and written by Patch Middleton, Fell is a production not to be missed.