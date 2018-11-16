Manchester’s celebrated Christmas markets open for 2018 [PRINT ONLY]

This year Manchester’s festivities kicked off with a bang with a spectacular show at Albert Square last Saturday. The opening included a large fireworks display, dazzling lights, and musical performances from special guest such as Jonas Blue and Max George.

The night also saw the 6-tonne Christmas mascot ‘Zippy the Santa’ burst into life, although, it may be Zippy’s last year in Albert’s Square for at least four years, due to the relocation of the markets.

The market itself opened on Friday 9th November, with stalls opening all over the city. They include a range of food, decorations, and specialty stores. The market will be open until December 22nd. The main section in Albert Square, however, will remain open for an extra day on December 23rd. The markets open at 10am and close at 7:30pm in November and at 8pm in December.

An Ice Village has also been opened in Cathedral Gardens with ice sculptures, an ice rink, and a Santa’s Grotto.