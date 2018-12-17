Four men arrested after assault at Factory

Four men have been arrested following a violent incident at city centre nightclub Factory two weeks ago.

Police are investigating after 18-year-old Joe Sharatt was assaulted on Princess Street at and was subsequently taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

He has since been released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

A video of the incident that took place on Sunday 2ndDecember at around 3:20am showed a group of Factory bouncers punching and throwing the young man to the ground.

It has since been watched over 800,000 times, prompting widespread criticism of the nightclub and security company it employs, Professional Security.

Two men, aged 20 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 47 and section 20 assault.

The other two arrested are suspected of violent disorder and section 47 assault.

The men are currently in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Crompton, of Greater Manchester Police’s City of Manchester division, said: “This was a horrific incident that quite clearly could have resulted in devastating consequences and we are working tirelessly to ensure that those responsible are held to account for their actions.

“Thankfully, the victim is making good progress and is recovering at home with his family.

“I would like to thank those witnesses who have already been in touch and shared their footage of the incident with us as this has really assisted with our enquiries.

“We have now arrested four men who will be interviewed by my team throughout the day but I want to stress that our investigation does not stop here and would still ask anyone with information to get in touch.”

The arrests follow an investigation by Greater Manchester Police, which is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Factory’s license has been revoked until a full investigation by Manchester City Council has taken place. It is expected that a decision will be made regarding the nightclub’s future by December 31st.

Factory say they have ended their contract with Professional Security, and did not contest the council’s decision to temporarily strip them of their license.

On their website, the firm who employed the bouncers said they were “appalled” at the incident and have terminated the contracts of all security personnel involved in the incident.