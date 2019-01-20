Preview: Jacob Collier

The multi-Grammy award winner, jazz prodigy, Jacob Collier, is set to continue his worldwide tour with a highly-anticipated performance at Gorilla in Manchester.

The 24-year-old vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and arranger certainly had an exciting 2018, playing at the BBC Proms in July and climaxing with the release of the first volume of his album, Djesse, on December 7. Part of a quartet of albums it is expected that a combined 40 tracks are to be released over the coming year within further installments, exploring reimagined covers and collaborations with other interesting artists. In Volume One this sees the likes of Voces8, Laura Mvula, Hamid El Kasri, and Take 6 enter Collier’s complex musical world, fusing an abundance of styles progressively and re-harmonising to extremes.

Hailed as a musical genius, the London-born musician started his journey on YouTube, uploading impressive homemade content, soon catching the eye of the legendary Quincy Jones. Under Jones’ wing, Collier released his first album In My Room in 2016, but it was his remarkable dynamic adaptability and skill on a variety of instruments that has really defined him as an artist and performer, with strong individuality free from any superior control. Treating harmony with a complex intimacy, Collier’s sound is both stimulating and absorbing, cleverly using a vocal harmonizer, live visuals and loop pedal in his one-man shows to create a truly unique affair.

His exceptional talents will be in full glory at Gorilla, Manchester, on the 20th February, pushing boundaries through an otherworldly fusion of styles and artistic explosion. Collier will no doubt produce some breath-taking moments making for what will most certainly be a memorable experience, so this is an opportunity you will not want to miss!

Be sure to catch Jacob Collier at the following dates: (Feb 18th- Concorde 2, Brighton), (Feb 19th- Trinity, Bristol), (Feb 20th- Gorilla, Manchester), (Feb 22nd- EartH, London).