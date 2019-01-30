Snow brings Manchester to a halt with some lectures cancelled

Overnight snow has bought Manchester grinding to a halt, with dozens of schools closed and some Manchester Airport runways closed.

The University of Manchester is currently open but some students have been told their lectures have been cancelled.

All Stagecoach Greater Manchester services are facing delays and students in Fallowfield faced long queues to board Stagecoach services this morning. This includes Magic Bus services.

The bus provider issued an adverse weather alert, tweeting: “All Stagecoach Manchester services are experiencing severe disruption with delays averaging 90 minutes, our staff are working tirelessly to get services moving . Please see our adverse weather link.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.