Narrow thinking amongst party leaders must end

As we head into the next set of crucial Brexit votes, leadership of the two major parties has shown a lack of interest in listening to their own supporters and the public as a whole which has been the main cause of the political turmoil.

Since triggering Article 50, the Governments’ talks with Michel Barnier and other EU leaders has been closely kept under wraps. In other words, Theresa May has not listened to her colleagues, her enemies or her country. This lack of attentiveness over the last year from the Prime Minster has been constantly aired amongst parliamentarians who have heckled her in the Commons and written her letters and still she did not budge.

She eventually has now done so and has held meetings with Union leaders, opposition leaders and the devolved administrations. But this was only after Parliament inflicted upon her the largest Commons defeat in History. This has lead political commentators to rightfully argue “why wasn’t this done earlier?”. It is clear if she did this, the UK’s position would be clearer to the EU, the eventual agreement would pass through parliament unequivocally and in turn, political discontent would be minute.

Its not even just with Brexit. History has shown Theresa May to be uninterested in the views of the public and the wider electorate. The 2017 election was called to, in her words, “enable certainty and stability for the path ahead”. The real reason why the snap election was held was because it was part of an attempt at a shameful power grab which would only benefit herself and her party’s interest. Voters clearly saw this and instead of giving her a strong majority, gave her a minority. It is bizarre how the Prime Minister does not evidently learn from past mistakes.

However, it is not just the Prime Minister that has been inattentive to the public. Jeremy Corbyn, the supposed great advocate of Labour party democracy, has repeatedly not listened to party members and his own MPs over Brexit. Guardian polls suggest that 72% of Labour party members want their leader to back the idea of people’s vote. In addition, even after the failed motion of no confidence, the Labour leadership still hasn’t publically campaigned for a people’s vote. It has been inconceivable to me that a man whose political beliefs rely on democracy and public engagement hasn’t listened to his members and his fellow MPs. Furthermore, the inability to understand that this change in position could win him large amounts of votes from the general public is baffling.

One of the main culprits of a lack of political engagement is how out of touch politicians can be with the real problems that face our country. The lack of attentiveness from party leaderships only fuels this further.