Golf world number two Park Sung-Hyun achieved an incredible eight-under-par round of 64 in the fourth and final round of the Women’s World Championship in Singapore to claim the title. The Korean, who has won two majors, finished the tournament 15 under-par, beating world number three Minjee Lee by two strokes.

The defending champion, American Michelle Wie withdrew from the event due to a wrist issue, saying in a statement: “I made the decision on 15 to withdraw because at that point, I was unable to lift the club. After getting surgery, I had it in my mind that I was going to be completely pain-free when I came back to Asia to defend my title.”

“I was so ready to be pain-free, I ignored a couple of warning signs. As a result of not listening to my body, I endured a bad flare-up during my round.” Her injury left the tournament wide open for a slew of athletes to potentially win the title. Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn led going into the final day but ultimately finished eighth, such was the talent on show.

Park takes home $225,000 of the $1.5 million prize pot for her win and will be hoping to keep the momentum flowing with the Founders Cup taking place later in the month. Talking about her win the Korean said: “I’m really, really delighted and happy with my play today, and I think today is one of the best days that I am playing so far on the LPGA Tour. I didn’t think I would win this fast and I’m really happy.”

“I used to have a tough beginning (of the season) in the last years, and this first win is so fast I think I will play really comfortable the rest of my season. To see all these fans travel from so far away to watch really helps me. I am really surprised every time I see them as it’s such a big group but they really give me energy.”