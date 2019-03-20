Preview: ¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival 2019

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the ¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival 2019 returns to HOME Manchester from Friday 22nd March to Saturday 13th April.

From film to theatre, live music to talks, the ¡Viva! festival brings the hispanic rhythm and fun to Manchester, enabling creative minds to expand the horizons of new audiences.

The works of is García Berlanga and Álex de la Iglesia, among others, will bring classic films to the screen. While José Luis Cuerda’s Tiempo Después is the film of choice to open the festival with its UK premiere and kicks off ¡Viva! ‘s themed strand for 2019 — esperpento, in other words, Serious Fun.

