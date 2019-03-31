A Need for Ethics in the News

It goes without saying that Cable News Network (CNN) is a well-known and generally well-regarded news outlet. Owned by Turner Broadcasting, CNN has many different subsidiaries, broadcasting to over 200 countries and territories. Many of these are based in more developed countries, featuring greater attention on the West and their interests. It is pleasing to note, therefore, that Indonesia is not forgotten, leading to the establishing of CNN Indonesia by Trans Media.

It should be noted that having foreign branches of international news networks is not a particularly new thing. In closer proximity, Kuala Lumpur was, until a number of years ago, home to an Al-Jazeera studio. However, the likes of National Public Radio (NPR) of the United States of America are likelier to base themselves in countries like the Republic of Korea. Thus, the idea of having a world-class media outlet embedded within Southeast Asia (and Indonesia specifically) is most welcome.

Not too long ago, I had the chance to visit CNN Indonesia and take a closer look at their operations. The CNN public relations official in charge of us welcomed us by asking us to follow their social media accounts, making me think they see us as an opportunity to sell CNN’s brand. They took us into a studio room, with multiple screens showcasing not only their content, but also other television networks. It was made clear that they also want to compete with their competitors and be as updated as possible.

In the bigger picture, this is not incorrect; rightly or wrongly, there is a need to keep up with market demand, staying on track with what the public wants to hear. To a certain extent, this ensures relevance, keeping in touch with what has been trending and will be trending. However, that also means that the once so-called newsworthy articles and news are now influenced by the market and the public, which, I believe, could be toxic.

In part, that is due to the need to attract an increasingly youthful audience. A Pew Research Center survey in May 2018 discovered that 95% of Americans surveyed have access to a smartphone, with nearly half of them being ‘on’ almost all the time. As for Indonesia, We Are Social’s 2018 Global Digital report found that the average user spends nearly three and a half hours online every day, ranking third only behind the Philippines and Brazil. As such, chasing the clicks can be understandable, but in reality, what the public want to hear does not necessarily mean that it is what the public need to hear.

Those who keenly follow the news can see how many global news networks (including CNN) are dominated by news of Donald Trump, the British Royal Family, and scandalous actions made by political leaders. Yet how often do we see CNN covering stories about wounded soldiers? About refugees? About poverty, or animal extinction and environmental issues? I myself am not sure whether stories about the rule of law (and those listed above) is as well received as tales of the marriage of Meghan Markle, or the American president’s latest gaffes. However, news networks choose to put these kinds of articles out in front, so that they can sell their audience to advertisers and make more money.

A lessening of the spotlight and focus on areas such as environmental destruction and species being wiped out of existence (like the Sumatran rhino), armed conflicts (relative to other wars, Yemen has been terribly underreported) and maybe even human trafficking mean that they appear only at the bottom, mostly hidden in the smallest areas within the news, to the point where no one would actually see on them.

News outlets can be seen as a platform. Journalists provide these sometimes-high-profile platforms with content, but these very platforms could also be misused by the news agency, as they sometimes make market demand a higher priority than providing a voice to the voiceless. The point is, again, to sell, and I get the feeling that many are starting to forget what a privilege it is to be a truth-teller, to have a platform and title which could be trusted. These are unfortunately platforms for those who are profit- and market-driven, leading to the aforementioned coverage of the same old, same old.

Yet I often wonder: why don’t journalists shift their – and their audience’s attention – to more serious issues? For instance, it is clear that someone like Donald Trump is simply trolling the press. Why don’t they call this out, warn the public, reveal the truth and keep pressing on that until the audience gets it? Isn’t that what journalists are supposed to do?

To be sure, this is not to say we should completely ignore the business side of things, because bills certainly needs paying. However, there is a great imbalance that is the white elephant in the room, and the inability (or perhaps unwillingness) to address this more significantly and effectively means that the world as a whole is affected.

Trump already has his platform (primarily Twitter) and a sense of self-importance. Yes, he is the American president, but even covering him in that sense leads to greater exasperation by many. Why not cover stories about those who really need the platform? Why not make the voiceless a priority, demanding that the market bend its will to them, rather than the other way around, just so you could sell?

As an aspiring journalist, my aim is to always focus on the victim rather than the attacker. This means giving my platform as a journalist to share the voices of those who can’t speak for themselves. Yet, as I delve deeper into the rabbit hole, I feel a fear that the present journalism industry is being blinded by its market objectives, to the extent that we all forget that, as journalists, they have a responsibility to speak up and speak loudly for those who could not, covering the world by sharing stories that could make a difference. Sadly, as much as I do not want to acknowledge this, it is difficult to deny that these very news agencies, with their current agendas, are as much a part of the problem as someone like Trump is.

Journalism itself is understood to be as the truth, and only the truth, yet in reality, it is hard to see this moral of journalism, when such great attention is paid to its marketing. The present journalism industry, both in Indonesia and abroad, could be labelled a money-making business, rather than a truth-telling one.

Again, profits are understandably important since it will keep the industry running, but to make it seem that it is ‘prioritised’ is difficult to swallow, and I hope that such morals and ethics could one day be constructively questioned more critically. It is my absolute dream that the next generation of journalists could be a true truth-teller to the world, so that we could restore the so-called profit-driven journalism industry into the fourth estate it was originally envisioned as, a pillar for a strong, democratic public.

The trip to CNN was actually enlightening in many ways, and entertaining in others. Yet, deep in my heart lies a discontent at the prevalence of conflating together the viewer and the customer. Profits, brand image, marketing and other commerce-related matters seem to be as important as the news itself. I believe it should not be that way, since no matter how important commercial matters are, their main priority should still be the voice of the truth, and only the truth; the news, and only the news.

Website/Portfolio: www.jessica-laura.weebly.com