The five best 2019 graduation deals in Manchester

July means no exams. July means the World Cup, beer gardens, and sweltering heat or forlorn fifteen-degree-cloud.

July also means graduation.

With it being such a once-in-a-lifetime moment, you’ll want to make the most of it with your friends and family – so here are the best deals for those of you leaving Uni this month in Manchester.

First up is Gaucho, which is offering a free bottle of Pommery champagne for every graduate – you need to book in advance and be a party of four to qualify, and show them a photo of your graduation to redeem it. Full terms and conditions can be found on their Facebook page.

If champagne’s not your thing – but drinking something imperceptibly similar is – then Canto in Ancoats is offering a free bottle of cava when you book ahead. It’s a minimum of four people per party, and they also do three selected tapas dishes for £15, available from Wednesday to Saturday until 7pm and Sunday all day.

Sticking with cava is El Gato Negro, who are offering a free glass of the stuff if you book in advance. They also have a roof terrace, which is perfect for that all-important, record-number-of-likes Instagram post.

Our next deal is another drink deal, at Caribbean favourite Turtle Bay. If you’re graduating, you can claim one rum cocktail when you and the rest of your family spend £20 or more on food. If you’re with other graduates, you’ll all need to spend £20 on food each to get the deal. Don’t forget your NUS card, student ID, or graduation letter.

Our final deal is not on food, but fun! 7 Sins, a brand new bar in Northern Quarter, are offering 50% games of shuffleboard throughout July to celebrate their opening. Just don’t get too competitive.

Tags: deals, Food and drink, grad, graduation, uom