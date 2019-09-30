How to wear 4 key autumn/winter trends on campus

Autumn has officially begun! It’s now time to put your summer dresses to the back of your wardrobe and start considering what trends you might want to invest in for the new season. Here are four autumn/winter 2019 trends that will fit right into your student wardrobe…

Victorian Dressing

Looks across multiple AW19 catwalks back in February were heavily inspired by the Victorian era. There were outfits full of exquisite details, such as corsetry, boning, statement sleeves, and exaggerated necklines, often worn alongside lace (another key trend) to create an elegant, feminine look. Although elements of Victorian style can feel formal, pairing a puff sleeve blouse with a pair of mom jeans adds interest to an everyday uni outfit.

Platform Heels

For those who are bold with their style, this season will be dominated by retro platform heels, with Spice Girls-inspired shoes being heavily endorsed by many designers. This trend looks best with other retro staples, which have also been showcased on the catwalks this season, such as wide-leg trousers, padded shoulders, and top handle bags, all in fluorescent colours, as championed by designers such as Balenciaga and Emporio Armani. This eye-catching look is great for a night out when you want to stand out from the crowd.

Feminine Grunge

Another trend seen this season, from brands including The Row, Valentino, and Givenchy, is a grungy take on classic feminine pieces. Not only are they dressing their models in black from head to toe, but feminine romantic dresses are being paired with grungy accessories such as chokers, chains, and studded combat boots. The look is finished with dark, dramatic makeup.

Feminine grunge is perfect for lovers of black and those who already have chokers and chunky boots in their wardrobe. Simply pair these basic items with a ladylike dress or lace slip for a great take on the trend. The trend can be worn casually or updated with grungy makeup, such as a statement plum lipstick, for a night out

Dark Florals

Dark florals are everywhere this season and were seen on the catwalks of Prada, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, and Giorgio Armani, to name a few. Florals have never been out of style but have traditionally been seen as a spring-summer wardrobe staple. Now, designers are making small adjustments to the colour scheme to make them suitable for the colder months.

Florals are great as they are simple, versatile and can suit a wide range of personal styles. If your style is feminine and girly, a dark floral dress, worn with classic brown boots and a timeless trench coat, makes the perfect date night outfit. Or, if you lean towards an edgier vibe, pair a dark floral top with a biker jacket and black skinny jeans to look effortlessly chic on campus.