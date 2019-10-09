Preview: Neighbourhood Festival 2019

This weekend, Neighbourhood Festival is taking over Manchester’s city centre once again for a day of incredible live music.

With over 100 artists taking to 15 different stages across Manchester city centre, Neighbourhood Festival, to the untrained eye, can seem daunting to say the least. But fear not. Below is your practical guide to the weekend, detailing how to make the most of everything that is on offer at Neighbourhood Festival 2019.

Kicking off the day at 12pm is the Brighton-quintet, Squid. One of the most important and energetic rising bands of 2019, they’ll be causing raucous in Deaf Institute for an intense half an hour and will definitely start your day with a bang.

Alternatively, for a slightly gentler easing into the day, the equally brilliant, The Magic Gang, will be playing Gorilla from 12pm onwards. Following them is the London-based post punk band, Snapped Ankles. Taking to the stage at 1pm, their set will be thirty minutes of boisterous guitars, unruly drums and, very likely, some good sweaty dancing.

One act you’d be sorry to miss at this year’s Neighbourhood festival is Sinead O’Brien. Originally from Limerick, her unique take on post-punk spoken word, emphasised wonderfully by her Irish lilt, Sinead has to be creating some of the most refreshing new music at the moment. She’ll be playing Revolutions on Oxford Road at 4.30pm.

Another highlight of the day will likely be Egyptian Blue’s set at Deaf Institute. Another rising band that should be on your radar, Egyptian Blue’s infectious guitar music and charismatic performances make for amazing live shows. Their set begins at 6pm, succeeding Working Men’s Club at 5pm.

Fat White Family will take the stage at Albert Hall at 9.30pm. Riding high on the back of their latest release, Serfs Up!, the London rockers will likely bring an explosive end your night. If a more intimate, and sweaty, mosh seems like a better ending to your night, HMLTD will be playing YES (Pink Room) at the same time. Alternatively, headliner Miles Kane will take the stage at Academy from 9pm onwards.

Not only does Neighbourhood Festival support independent venues across Manchester and rising bands from across the country, but it is always one of the live music highlights of the year. And, regardless of how you spend your day, Neighbourhood Festival 2019 will not disappoint.