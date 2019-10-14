Review: Kunst Kabaret at Albert’s Schloss

Kunst Kabaret, hosted at Albert’s Schloss restaurant and bar, is described as an “extreme and flamboyant live performance.”

The venue boasts different entertainment every night of the week, in a programme called “seven days of showtime”. The cabaret (or kabaret) is on every Tuesday, and this season (its third), each show takes its inspiration from a classic album. The first show of the season was inspired by Prince’s Purple Rain.

The performances began at 10 pm and consisted of three sets that lasted 25 minutes each. Between the sets, there were 35 minute breaks for the audience to relax, socialise, and generally enjoy their time at the bar.

Albert’s Schloss has a small stage for their daily performances. It is simple and situated close to the audience. A sign behind it reads “Truth. Beauty. Freedom. Love.”, in real Moulin Rouge spirit.

The kabaret is supported by a live band and background music controlled by a visible pair beside the stage.

The bar is showered in fluorescent lights and is situated below a giant flashing disco ball. There is also a DJ who stands in a booth situated at the top of the wall at the other side of the bar. During the performances, the lighting is directed at the stage, casting silhouettes of the performers’ bodies on the backdrop.

The kabaret’s first show of the night featured five talented artists, each with their own unique style. It was clear that they had worked hard on their performances by the ease with which they were executed. They had all prepared scandalous performances inspired by a song from Purple Rain.

The second act took the same formula, even closed by the same artist as the first act. The third act, however, featured live covers of songs taken from Purple Rain. In addition to the artists, an actor played the role of Prince, who did not perform but served as a symbol for the show.

The artists were very diverse. Jenna G hosted the show and also sung several songs from Purple Rain throughout the evening. Sade Moves performed a funky dancing number with hula hoops. Burlesque diva. Cherie Bebe, who The Mancunion interviewed last year, performed two smoldering numbers. She closed the second act with a striptease to the iconic titular song of Purple Rain, beautifully sung by Jenna G. Also featured were the splendidly outrageous lip-syncing drag queen, Banksie, and androgynous duo, Jogurt.

All of them gave the audience inappropriate performances that lived up to their titles of “extreme” and “flamboyant”. Things you can expect to see include, but are not limited to, partial nudity, suggested masturbation, BDSM, and twerking!

It is clear that Kunst Kabaret has a significant fan base; there were so many people that many audience members had to stand up because there weren’t nearly enough seats for everyone. However, the best part of having a seat on the Bierkeller-esque benches is not to sit on them, but to stand up on them and dance Coyote Ugly-style to the classic bangers! LeAnn Rimes was right: “You can’t fight the moonlight!”

Interaction with the audience is a very important element of the show. The audience is very supportive of the artists; they shout their encouragements loudly and stand on benches to cheer during performances.

Even though the performers have a stage, they rarely confine themselves to that boundary. They walk around the room, strut on the tables, and come in close contact with the spectators. At one point, an artist twerked in an audience member’s face, and, later on, a member of the audience spanked an artist! Debauchery would be an understatement.

Visit this beautiful venue and experience the thrill of Kunst Kabaret for yourself. The event occurs every Tuesday from 10 pm onward. The dress-code for the event is smart-casual, and you must be 18 years old or above to attend.

You will have many moments of confusion and not knowing what the hell is going on, but that’s all part of the fun! So, if you fancy a night of drinking and debauchery, come to Albert’s Schloss, where life is a cabaret, old chum; come to the (Kunst) Kabaret…