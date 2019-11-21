Climate protestors occupy finance office

A group of environmental protestors are occupying the boardroom at the John Owens building as part of an ongoing campaign to force the university to stop investing in fossil fuel industries.

Campaign group People & Planet moved into the building, which is home to the university’s finance team, on Tuesday morning. Around 16 students were involved in the protest, which they hope to continue for at least seven days.

They said staff initially attempted to stop them from entering the room, both verbally and by blocking their route. People & Planet said the group had now split into two groups between the boardroom and the corridor. A tweet said some have no access to toilets and the university is not allowing food to be taken into the building.

The John Owens building was said to be in “lock down” by security staff who initially said only staff members would be permitted to enter. However, a Mancunion reporter who held both university student and staff status was given limited access to one part of the building. Signs surrounding the building claimed that building doors were locked due to “security concerns”, but security staff declined to say what these concerns were.

In June, an occupation of Vice-Chancellor Nancy Rothwell’s office was cut short by the university’s management as protesters were denied access to food, water, and toilets. This time there are double the number of protesters and they have brought a week’s supply of food and have secured a location with a bathroom.

People and Planet says the university has around £12m tied up in fossil fuel companies. Last year The Mancunion discovered the portfolio included shares in BG Group, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Imperial Oil, REPSOL, Rio Tinto, and Exxon Mobil.

People & Planet has been pressurising the university for eight years through petitions, open letters, emails and lobbying outside meetings, but says there’s been no response from officials. In February protestors interrupted a governors’ meeting.

Treasurer Kayleigh Crawford said: “The most frustrating thing about it is how they refuse to engage with us at all. Some people disagree with the direct action side of what we’re doing because they think we should be going through ‘official channels’ but those channels don’t really exist, and that’s very purposeful on the university’s part.”

When asked why she was protesting, People and Planet member Jenny Addis said: “I realised that I can’t comfortably sit back and do nothing. I think it makes me feel better about the situation to be out and trying to change something. From my experience… the university seem very unwilling to engage with us over our demands. Its early days at John Owens but I would say so far we have been met with the same attitude.”

The protest has received support from groups across the Greater Manchester area including the Manchester branch of the University and College Union (UMUCU) and the Manchester Green Party.

Lucy Bannister, Green Party candidate for Manchester Withington and University of Manchester alumnus, said: “I am heartened to see the energy on this campaign, which started whilst I was a student[…] I am disappointed that the University has made little to no progress and has failed to act on this urgent issue.”

This is not the first time the university have refused to allow discussion with student-led campaign groups. A campaign to reimburse students’ tuition fees took place during a series of lecturer strikes in early 2018. During this campaign the University disabled its Facebook ratings and blocked certain users after students deliberately gave the institution poor ratings and reviews.

Although some discussion took place with the Students’ Union the university allowed no formal discussion with the campaign group Take Action UOM, a 1071 member group which was formed with the purpose of financially reimbursing affected students.

Kayleigh stressed that People and Planet have already tried all official ways to campaign offered by the university but have still received no response. However, she added that the university has recently started washing off the organisation’s messages written in chalk around campus.

“They never used to, so I get the feeling it’s starting to annoy them… the hope is they’ll have to come and talk to us soon.”

The university has been contacted for comment.