UoM most targeted by graduate employers

The University of Manchester has ranked highest as the British university most targeted by Graduate Employers, according to the Graduate Market 2020’s review.

The company has been producing evaluations for the past 15 years, and during this period no other institution has ranked first more frequently than The University of Manchester, nor has any other institution ranked more consistently amongst the top 3.

Employers will target a university through campus recruitment presentations, local careers fairs, skill training events, and promotion through university careers services, online advertising, and social media. The University of Manchester has also been awarded top ranking for graduate employment by other reliable organizations. It ranked top 10 of UK Universities in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020. In addition, it has been awarded the University of the Year for Graduate Employment by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide.

Since the UK boasts of a large selection of universities that employers can recruit from, and organisations lack the recourses to target all of them, most chooses to focus their recruitment efforts to a limited number of institutions. In the 2019-2020 recruitment season, the average number of universities employers targeted was 24, which is the highest number High Fliers have recorded. Only 15% of graduate employers choose to target more than 35 universities. However, The University of Manchester have successfully attracted the attention of the largest number of graduate recruiters.

The review was conducted by High Fliers Research, an independent market research company that runs annual evaluations of graduate vacancies and starting salaries amongst The Times Top 100 Graduate Employers. The Times’s list includes employers such as Google, Facebook, HSBC and the NHS. In the 2019-2020 recruitment season, the largest employers came from the Public Sector.

According to High Fliers 2020 review, during the last decade, graduate vacancies at UK’s leading employers has increased by 39%. This number is expected to rise by 3.3% in 2020 because employers are planning on recruiting more graduates.