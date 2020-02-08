Fairtrade – Fair For Who?

So we’ve all heard of Fairtrade and seen their trademark circle before…but what does it actually mean? While I’m sure that plenty of us could generalise it as “something good”, there’s a little bit more to it than that.

While they are, in their own words, “a global organisation working to secure a better deal for farmers and workers”, things are not quite so black and white. To understand the nuances, however, we must first understand their model.

Fairtrade works on the basis that all ‘Fairtrade’ commodities are purchased at essentially a minimum value. For the sake of simplification, one of the most highly consumed products will be used as an example – coffee. When trading under the Fairtrade label, all purchases of coffee beans from their source countries, whether that be Colombia, Ethiopia or Vietnam, must be priced at a minimum baseline value set by Fair Trade.

This can, however, go up based on what is known as the ‘C-Value’ which is the market value that coffee has based on international stock markets. Fair Trade ensures that no matter what, coffee is traded at a minimum of $1.40 per pound of coffee regardless of the C-value. If the C-value increases, however, for example to $2 per pound, that is how much the coffee can be sold for. Sounds good, right? A minimum wage of sorts is established and can only go up. Not so fast.

Although this seems perfect on paper, there are criteria for this to be an economically beneficial position. For one, this favours a high quantity over quality model. In specialist areas of each industry such as coffee or tea, the amount of product sold might not add up enough to produce a hefty profit in comparison to selling their commodity without association with Fairtrade. Additionally, the price everything is sold at is generally below production cost, whether the C-value is higher than usual or not. So why even have the Fairtrade label?

Companies selling Fairtrade coffee include major companies such as Tesco, M&S, and ASDA to name a few. Which is great, except for the slight nuances to this model. Firstly, it has been noted that consumers are more willing to purchase Fairtrade coffee at a higher price. Something which these companies are more than willing to make the most of. Just take a look at the difference between Tesco’s usual coffee beans and their Fairtade option – £2.30 for their standard bag and £3.29 for their Fairtrade version.

While this difference of a pound may seem like a drop in a bucket to us, consider the fact the scale on which their goods are bought. That single pound’s difference adds up which, for Tesco, is amazing! However, the reality for those people wanting to make a difference is that their purchases of Fairtrade products directly line the pockets of wealthy corporations like Tesco when the whole point of Fairtrade was to support farmers and growers who are likely to see little to none of that profit.

While Tesco rake in the profits, those farmers and growers are still subject to fluctuations in their own yield and the C-value, both of which they have no control over. The benefits of having the Fairtrade label is evident when you look at how Fairtrade itself is maintained – over 85% of their funding comes from a licensing fee for companies that want to use the label which amounts to a staggering £10m. In stark comparison is the other 13% from grants, valued at £1.5m and the drop in the water from “other income” at an estimated £130,000.

So with this little anecdote, maybe you can see how Fairtrade might not be as fair as you may think. While the charity itself establishes a certain level of accountability with businesses and prevents farmers from being completely ripped off, it isn’t the final solution we need. It would be nice if we could pat ourselves on the back and be satisfied that it’s enough but it’s not. Some businesses are doing more to ensure a higher standard however, like Direct Trade for example.

This entails a representative of the business travelling to the area of production itself and negotiating a fair price for that commodity and returning on a regular quarterly basis to ensure quality and communications are robust. As much as this is an additional effort, it’s necessary to ensure that what we consume comes from a production source that is not being ripped off. Making the effort to travel and interact can make a direct impact and allows for a greater premium to be established once that commodity is brought in. These sorts of actions have started in companies like Origin Coffee and local chocolatiers, Dormouse Chocolates.

In conclusion, Fairtrade is good but it could be better. Companies use it less for ethical reasons but more as another form of marketing. While this is understandable, we shouldn’t settle for it. Instead, we should push for companies to take the extra step to interact with and establish connections with the farmers and producers themselves. We can only hope that in these times of greater awareness regarding corporate responsibilities, changes in trading can be properly made.