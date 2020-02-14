Two injured in Piccadilly Gardens stabbing

Two men were injured in an attack near Piccadilly Gardens on Monday 10th of February 2020 around lunchtime.

The Greater Manchester Police were called to the scene at 12.10pm in response to reports of a stabbing in the city centre, near the Morrisons on the corner of Oldham street and Piccadilly Gardens.

A 42 year old man and his 17 year old son were stabbed in what the police have described a “targeted attack”, and that it posed no threat to the wider community.

The father was taken to the hospital for his injuries and remains on life support while his son received treatment for his injuries at the scene.

Eyewitness reported seeing the pair being chased by three attackers who kicked and punched the father and son before stabbing them during the assault.

Two young men aged 18 and 21 have been arrested in connection to the attack but police say investigations are still ongoing. The 18 year old was arrested in hospital where he was being treated after being stabbed in a separate incident in Collyhurst on the 12th of February.

Following the attack, the area was placed in lockdown by the police as a number of roads were closed surrounding the Morrisons with people being asked to avoid the area. Staff in a store nearby were warned to remain inside and bus services that usually pass through the area were diverted.

Speaking on the incident, Superintendent Chris Hill said: “This incident was an awful attack in broad daylight and our priority thereafter has been to work extensively in trying to identify the offenders.

“While we have made two arrests, our enquiries continue for this incident and we are keen to reassure the public that we are working thoroughly to ensure that this investigation results in bringing the culprits to justice”.

This has been the fourth stabbing in the area this year. On the 11th of January , a 15-year-old boy was injured, four homeless men were stabbed on the 13th, and a teenage boy was injured on the 16th.

Greater Manchester Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact 101 quoting 1199 of 10/02/20.

The information in this article is correct as of 13/02/20.