Live Review: Sigma (DJ Set)

Marketing a tour predominantly around the ticketing method is always a questionable move, especially when the headliner is Sigma — a name that hasn’t been on many people’s radars since their 2014 hit ‘Nobody To Love’. And yet, “The Untoutable Tour” presented by Yoti, an app allowing you to download your ID to your phone, still delivered as much nostalgic merriment as anyone could have asked for.

Sigma are an interesting act to see despite not being a hardcore, devoted fan as you get a whistle stop tour of many of the UK’s best vocal talents they have worked with over the years. In between huge drum and bass beats that filled out the vast space of Academy 1, there was a dash of Ella Henderson, and an occassional sprinkling of Tinie Tempah here and there.

While drum and bass might not be everyone’s cup of tea, Sigma’s approach of combining finger-gun-inducing bangers with familiar vocals broadens the appeal somewhat. Even if you don’t fancy spending hours in the sweaty depths of Academy 1, there’s something to be said for the way they throw you in and out of recent eras of British pop music, making you soberingly ask yourself, “was that Take That?”

Whilst most of their catalogue draws from British influences, one of my personal highlights was inspired by American artists. Kelly Rowland and Nelly’s hit 2002 single, ‘Dilemma’ (which I maintain is one of the greatest songs of all time) got a masterful remix, injecting a lot of life into a track that never fails to get me excited and attempting to juggle both vocal parts.

However, with great highs come great lows. The defining aspect of the original song, Kelly’s scintillating ‘Oh’ which repeats through breaks in the lines, is sadly missing from the remix. It’s true that you can’t have it all in this world, but even a couple of ‘Oh’s to just set the tone would have gone a long way.

Despite the need for more Kelly Rowland, I felt privileged to have any at all, and it certainly wasn’t what I went into the night expecting. Yoti put on a great show, and I admired the creativity (or just confidence) of putting your brand’s name before even the DJ’s themselves and dedicating the name of the tour to themselves. Their service is efficient, and allowing people to absorb their ID into their phone, making for less things to potentially lose, can never be a bad thing. And with ticket reselling becoming increasingly prevalent and hiking ticket prices up even further for genuine fans, any industry level push back against that is very welcome.