The best dressed of 2020 awards season, illustrated

The height of award season is over, so whilst we wait for the arguably most exciting red carpet of all, The Met Gala, let’s take a tour of the best red carpet looks of 2020 so far.

Brie Larson in Céline at the Oscars

Brie Larson looked like an absolute dream in a gorgeous sequin gown with an integrated cape. The pale pink beautifully compliments her skin tone and the horizontal pinstripe pattern of the beading is incredibly flattering.

Mindy Kaling in Dolce & Gabbana at the Oscars

This one shoulder dress by Dolce & Gabbana was definitely made to be worn my Mindy Kaling. The bright yellow makes her skin pop, with the extra help of a massive Chopard parure and matching earrings. She looks radiant as ever.

Renee Zellweger in Prada at the BAFTAs

While simple in essence, this true pink Prada dress that Renee Zellweger wore at the BAFTAs is magnificently constructed and shows off her beautiful figure while the fabric reflects the light without the need of a single sequin.

Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren at the Oscars

Lily Aldridge reminds us that subtle elegance is never out of style. Although one might say that this dress is in no way ground breaking, it is precisely its timeless appeal and its gorgeous fit that caught our eye. The model looks like an Italian madonna.

Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli at the SAG awards

Immense gowns can be overwhelming but this one by Schiaparelli looks simply divine on a radiant Cynthia Erivo. Everything about this look, the color and the structure in particular, conveys joy and happiness.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Saint Laurent at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

In 2020, where red carpet looks are brighter than ever, black is a surprisingly refreshing choice especially if it’s a gravity-defying Saint Laurent dress worn by supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Tyler the Creator in custom Golf Le fleur at the Grammy Awards

This look by Tyler the Creator from his own brand was in every sense of the word show-stopping, in that he delivered a true show on the red carpet, opening up his suitcase to display his future looks for the evening.

Scarlett Johansson in Armani Privé at the SAG awards

Scarlett Johansson looked like a modern mermaid in a beautiful teal structured gown by Armani Prive. The shimmery fabric and wave-like accents on her hips emphasized the aquatic inspiration of her look.

Jodie Turner-Smith in custom Gucci at the BAFTAs

While we can only dream to be pregnant at the BAFTAs in a custom Gucci, Jodie Turner-Smith lived the ultimate luxurious red carpet with a head turning canary yellow sequin and tutu gown which beautifully accented her maternal glow.

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren at the Oscars

Last but definitely not least is Janelle Monae in a Ralph Lauren hooded dress which deserves a minute of silence for how gloriously regal it is. The dress took some 600 hours to make but may the result is so worth it. This might be the most beautiful gown of all of 2020.