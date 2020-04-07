July graduation postponed due to coronavirus

The University of Manchester has announced that it is postponing all July graduation ceremonies due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In an email sent to students, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell said the delay was “to protect the health and wellbeing of all our graduands and their families whilst also noting UK government restrictions.”

Students due to graduate this summer will still receive their qualifications, but ceremonies will be rescheduled for a later date, and degree certificates posted to students’ home addresses.

The University said it will be looking at alternative arrangements, and will be in touch “in the next few weeks” with more details.

Professor Dame Rothwell also told those due to graduate this summer that the University “are looking at alternative ways to mark your achievements, both remotely in July, and then, when time allows, in person, as we recognise how important this celebration is to you and your families.”

The news follows drastic steps taken by the University to combat the spread of the virus, including moving all teaching online, and closing most University buildings.

A ‘no detriment’ policy has also been put in place, meaning students’ grade for the year will not fall below their average prior to the outbreak.

Summer graduation was due to begin on Monday July 13th and end on Friday July 24th. December graduation ceremonies are still expected to continue as usual.