5 DIY beauty products to make at home

Many of us are trying to lower our carbon footprint and the current global pandemic might just be the much needed trigger to change our consumerist mentalities.

Whether you are currently unable to shop your usual beauty products or you are just looking for an afternoon activity to kill time, here are the easiest beauty products to make at home with a few basic ingredients.

Once you get the gist of it, you will find that making your own beauty products is not only easy, it is also very affordable.

Lip Scrub

Ingredients:

1 part honey

1 part brown or raw sugar

a few drop of lemon juice

This is as easy as it gets, just mix the ingredients together and put them in a small container with a lid and store in a cool place. You can apply this scrub to your lips with your fingertip or an old toothbrush for added exfoliation.

Lip Balm

Ingredients:

1 part coconut oil or coconut butter

1 part beeswax

3 drops of the essential oil of your choice (we recommend peppermint)

Heat the coconut oil and the beeswax until fully melted. Then add the essential oil and mix together. Place in the container of your choice and pop it in the fridge for 20 minutes. This lip balm will leave your lips soft and hydrated.

Toner

Ingredients:

1⁄3 part apple cider vinegar

2⁄3 parts of rose water

5 drops of lavender essential oil

Put all of the ingredients in a glass container. You can store the toner at room temperature and use it up to twice a day.

You might be a bit surprised that we suggest putting apple cider vinegar on your face. Although it is acidic, it is a pH regulator and holds antibacterial as well as anti-inflammatory properties which makes it the perfect ingredient for a toner. The rose water is present to dilute the vinegar and to help freshens your face.

Facial Oil Moisturiser

Ingredients:

1 part avocado oil

1 part almond oil

5 drops of your favorite essential oil such as lavender, frankincense (great for all skin types), tea tree (acne prone skin) or carrot seed (for sun protection)

Mix all the ingredients together in a glass bottle.

We promise you that this will not make your face oily. In fact our skin absorbs oil much better than cream or lotion. Don’t be afraid if you have oily skin as it actually generally reacts well to oil-based products. Depriving this skin type of oils only encourages it to produce more.

Face Wash

Ingredients:

2⁄3 part castile soap or savon de marseille shavings

1⁄3 part almond oil

a few drops of your favourite essential oil

If you are using castile soap: simply mix the ingredients together in a glass container.

If you are using savon de marseille shavings: heat the ingredients until the soap is melted and then store in a glass container.