Greater Manchester homelessness charities appeal for support following warehouse raid

Charites across Greater Manchester are appealing for more support for the region’s most vulnerable after a warehouse holding emergency supplies was broken into and thousands of items were stolen.

The Greater Manchester Homelessness Action Network (GMHAN), Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity and Manchester Homeless Partnership are among the local charities and authorities collaborating on the COVID-19 emergency supplies depot, originally established by CAPITAL&CENTRIC and Kamani Property in Manchester’s New Cross.

The groups are asking businesses and individuals to contribute to the effort in helping those who are facing lockdown without a home.

Demand for services has doubled during lockdown, and the network of charities are now struggling even more following the warehouse break-in on bank holiday weekend.

The GMHAN is a collaborative project between authorities and charities in the homelessness sector in Greater Manchester. They have supplied 3000 meals and 1000 essential packages every week, which has become harder to fulfil after essential hygiene and clothing items were in the majority of items stolen during the raid at the depot.

In their appeal to make sure those suffering the most are given the support they need during this uncertain time, GMHAN has put together a Live Needs List. These items are desperately needed for the homeless population in Greater Manchester:

PPE supplies (face masks, gloves etc.)

Non-perishable food (e.g. tins, dried pasta, sugar, coffee/tea)

Large quantity of take out containers and disposable cutlery

Solo activities for adults and children (books, jigsaws, puzzles, colouring pads and pens)

Mobile phones and chargers

Ready meals

Laundry powder

Gluten-free and vegetarian food

Hygiene packs, including; wet wipes, hand sanitizers (60% alcohol if possible), individual packs of tissues, toothbrushes and toothpaste, flannels, shampoo, shower gel, sanitary products, deodorant, hand wash, toilet roll

Dee Lowry, warehouse coordinator at GMHAN, said: “All of us are facing unexpected challenges in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. However, for the thousands of people across Greater Manchester who are without a home, the struggle to survive is more serious than ever before.

“We’ve been working closely with people in the community, as well as frontline organisations to ensure that we’re meeting the needs of people who are homeless. As part of this vital work, we’ve received an overwhelming demand for the essential items included on our Live Needs List.

“We have been making great progress with the initiative, but the break in has set us back immensely, and the demand is bigger than ever and only expected to grow due to the economic consequences of Covid-19.

“We’re hoping that the people of Greater Manchester will come together to support people who are homeless through this difficult time.”

More information about the GMHAN’s Live Needs List can be found on the Street Support Network website. The charities in the GMHAN network also stress that if you are unable to support by donating items, they are also welcoming monetary donations and voluntary support.

If you are interested in donating you should email: [email protected]