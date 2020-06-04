The Lost Stock boxes supporting workers in Bangladesh

Shopping with a conscience has become an increasing trend in fashion. We use websites like Depop to sell old clothes and during lockdown many have turned to ‘flipping’ their clothes.

But with a decreased demand for new clothes from high street retailers, companies have cancelled $2 billion worth of clothes orders which equates to around 982 million garments which can no longer be sold.

Workers in East Asia, especially those in Bangladesh have been badly impacted by these cancellations through losing out on wages and employment. This has been heightened due to Cyclone Amphan which hit Bangladesh only last month, meaning millions have had to evacuate their homes in extreme weather conditions.

Muhymin Chowdhury, Head of Challenge Fund & Fundraising at not for profit health organisation Sajida, states: “Cancelled orders have affected over 1000 factories. A recent study found that 47% of these workers now have no income.”

To combat the piles of unused stock which would have otherwise been sent to landfill, the retailer app, MallZee have set up the company Lost Stock which means we can ‘do our bit’ for the fast fashion industry, whilst helping vulnerable workers from the comfort of our sofa.

They have produced boxes of clothes which were meant to fill stores for the summer season from Topshop to Gap. The box costs just £35 despite the customer receiving approximately £70 worth of garments.

Their goal is to support 10,000 workers and their families in the coming weeks and 50,000 by the end of the year. Already the company has sold over 62,000 boxes in just one week.

“Covid-19 is a health and economic crisis in the UK but it’s going to be a humanitarian crisis in countries like Bangladesh unless support is provided. With the Lost Stock approach consumers get a great deal and are also helping at the same time.” – Muhymin Chowdhury

If these clothes don’t sell they will leave a footprint of 135,516 tonnes of waste for landfill, which is a huge waste of resources. In the UK alone over 300,000 tonnes of clothes are sent to landfill each year, just over £12.5 billion pounds worth.

Online shopping has been used as emotional support for those in lockdown, it feels normal and can make you happy or fulfilled when an order arrives. many people may be strapped for cash at the present moment but, with shops closed, online shopping seems to be the only thing keeping the fashion industry afloat during lockdown.

But if this box is going to be another addition to an already mounting pile of clothes, then perhaps you could support the movement in the form of a gift!

If you’re tempted to buy one of these boxes but are unsure what to expect, have no fear! The website allows for users to input their size, style, colours of choice and even preferred patterns to ensure you receive clothes to your taste and if not, you could always customise the items when they arrive or clothes swap with friends.

The Prime Minister announced that non-essential shops will be opening from the 15th June, which includes high street retail stores.

I think it is very important to remember that Coronavirus has been an issue that has affected everyone. Perhaps before rushing to a shop and filling a basket full of new clothes, consider ways to shop that have a wider-reaching positive impact on the world.

Alongside buying a Lost Stockbox, why not see what you can do with your older garments, try shopping with small, local brands, or check out second hand websites… you never know what deals you may find!

If you are interested in supporting vulnerable Bangladeshi workers, visit the official website to purchase a Lost Stock box