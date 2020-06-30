UoM warns offer holders not to buy ‘unofficial’ freshers tickets

The University of Manchester is urging offer holders not to splash out on “unofficial” freshers events amid claims that promoters are selling tickets and wristbands using University branding.

The events, which appear to be linked to the University of Manchester and its Students’ Union, have led confused students to reach out to the SU with questions about the legitimacy of the tickets.

Both the University and Students’ Union have said that students should contact them directly if they are in doubt about a freshers event.

Some events, although not affiliated with the University, appear to be using the ‘University of Manchester’ name – suggesting they are official. A so-called ‘Official University of Manchester Freshers Week Wristband 2020’ Facebook page, for example, has over 1500 ‘interested’ participants.

It’s unclear how many students will take up their place to study in September, due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the University has said it’s working hard on an official welcome programme for those who do.

First years and returning international students will be able to move into University halls as usual at the start of the Academic year, but will also have the option to remain at home and study online for Semester 1 if they cannot be physically present on campus.

The University is also staggering the arrival of all students at the start of the academic year, with first-years arriving on campus from the 21 September 2020.

Although the Covid-19 outbreak and need for social distancing mean it is not yet clear if traditional freshers events such as club nights and bar crawls will be given the green light, with restrictions beginning to lift this summer, the Students’ Union is hopeful that some in-person events will be able to run.

A Manchester SU spokesperson said: “As your students’ union, we will be putting on fun, inclusive and exciting events for you to take part in and meet your fellow students.

“We have seen and you have sent us links to unofficial events and groups already selling wristbands and tickets September using names linked to the SU and the University.

“We will be working closely with the University so we can get an official programme out to you as soon as we can. If you have any questions you can contact us directly”

A spokesperson for the University of Manchester added: “Official SU events will only be announced via the SU website and its social media channels.

“We are working on getting our Welcome programme out to you directly and will be done only via the official Students’ Union and University of Manchester channels.

“If you’re in any doubt, please contact us first.”

For more information on official University welcome events, keep an eye on the University of Manchester Students’ Union Facebook page and Instagram.