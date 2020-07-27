Ali G and Main Library to reopen today

The University of Manchester has begun to reopen libraries and study spaces after campus was shut down following the coronavirus outbreak.

Limited in-person services will be offered from today (July 27th) in a ‘pilot phase’ aimed primarily at postgraduates.

The University’s Main Library and the Alan Gilbert Learning Commons (AGLC) will be the first to open their doors with strict health and safety rules in place.

There will be 30 bookable study spaces available on the first floor of the AGLC – prioritised for postgraduate students working on dissertations and coursework.

Visitors will be required to wear a face-covering at all times while inside buildings, although this will not apply to those with medical conditions. The library team has stressed that face coverings “do not replace social distancing” and urged users to maintain a 2-metre distance from anybody outside of their support bubble.

Study slots are available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday lasting from 10 am to 2 pm, with students also able to return books to the Main Library at these times and pick up resources through it’s Click and Collect service.

The Library has told students they should hold on to any loans if they are coming back in the new academic year. This is to avoid crowding and ensure services are delivered to those who need them most.

A Library announcement read: “As lockdown restrictions ease, we’re working hard to safely reopen our library sites so [students] can access our physical collections and study spaces again.”

Some members of the library’s shelving team returned to work last week to sort books that had been returned during the lockdown.

The Library has continued to provide digital services throughout the pandemic and is now looking at how it can scale up its services safely.

For more information, visit the University of Manchester Library’s service availability page.