Students react as United return to Champions League in final day drama

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United beat Leicester City in a final day drama to secure third-place in the English Premier League below champions Liverpool and their city rivals.

After a penalty from new Portuguese signing Bruno Fernandes, and a final-kick goal from substitute Jesse Lingard, United secured a place in the Champions League. The side missed out on a shot at European gold last season after finishing sixth.

Following the final day results, we spoke to some of Manchester’s football fans and asked what these results might mean going into next season.

Pulkit Bharadwaj, a third-year BAEcon student and Man City fan, said: “The end of the season only had one good thing, and that was the overturn of our Champions League ban. Liverpool were really efficient, and that makes them deserved winners.

“City didn’t play badly but struggled to kill off matches like Liverpool. I’m expecting City to make some good signings due to Liverpool’s title win and have a good run in the Champions League – I can’t wait to watch.”

Atharva, a masters student and Manchester United fan, added: “I’m happy we’ve beaten Chelsea to the top three, but I’ll be happier when we start challenging for the top tier trophies and not the Carabao Cup.

“The gap between first, second and third is slightly unsettling, but that’s something that can be attributed to Liverpool completely steamrolling.

“I really hope we bridge the gap between City and Liverpool in terms of overall squad quality and depth, it’s become obvious that when we want to rotate we’re very limited in quality options, especially defensively.”

In other football news:

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City put 5 goals past relegated Norwich City in David Silva’s final game for the side

Kevin De Bruyne equalled Theirry Henry’s record for assists in a single EPL season

Chelsea secured fourth-place and the final Champions League spot after seeing off Wolves two goals to none

Aston Villa survived relegation after a Jack Grealish goal won them a draw at London Stadium

Watford’s loss to Arsenal made them the second team to go down

Bournemouth’s three-one win at Goodison Park was not enough for them to survive in the Premier League

Championship winners Leeds United and the runners-up West Bromwich Albion will replace them

The final team to be promoted will be decided in a playoff at Wembley between the 3rd to 6th placed teams

The good news for neutral football fans and Mancunians is that there are now two Manchester teams playing on the biggest footballing stage in Europe.

With Boris Johnson saying spectators can return to stadiums in October, 2020/21, this could be another thrilling season.