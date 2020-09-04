Opinion: The University must make students wear masks on campus

The last thing we want is a second wave of Covid-19 in Manchester.

The city is already on the ropes following the local lockdown, and with students returning, residents fear they could spread the virus.

Each year, the University of Manchester welcomes one of the largest international students’ population in the UK.

While we might see some activities change, such as a virtual freshers fair, this year is going to be no different.

With a total of 40 thousand students from 160 countries, the University needs to ensure it is putting measures in place to keep students, staff and the wider community safe.

Two of the largest incoming student communities in Manchester will be from China and India. The former being where the virus originated and the latter being a country where it’s still spreading like a wildfire.

Bosses should make face masks compulsory for all its students and staff members when they are on campus and using university services.

While the United Kingdom is not one of them, over 50 countries have made face masks compulsory to fight the pandemic.

In a study published on by Oxford’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science, they confirm that face coverings, and even homemade masks made of the correct material, are effective in reducing the spread of coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing a face mask too.

Students might be relatively low risk and think they can get away with catching the virus, but coronavirus can still be deadly regardless of age.

And it’s the larger Manchester population, especially those who are at risk, who are put in danger by the irresponsible behaviour of several students.

Making masks compulsory will also reduce the pressure on the NHS by reducing the spread of the virus.

So, what is stopping the University of Manchester to make face masks compulsory for all students?

Manchester should take the lead in making masks compulsory. Where we lead, others will follow.