Activists disrupt bus routes as Go-Ahead targets drivers

The Manchester branch of bus company Go-Ahead is currently under fire for what Unite the Union has described as a ‘bullying culture using Covid-19 as a smokescreen’.

In August, Go North West (owned by Go-Ahead) revealed plans to ‘fire and rehire’ bus drivers out of the Queen’s Road bus depot in North Manchester. This is a common tactic used by businesses, often to rehire employees on worse contracts.

The bus company claim that due to lost revenue throughout the pandemic, cuts must be made to keep the business going. Though Go-Ahead made a profit of up to £75m between June 2019 and 2020, these cuts would largely mean reduced pay and worse conditions for their workers.

Not only will bus drivers face losing as much as £3,500 from their annual salary, they will also face changes to sick pay and an increase in working hours, putting them at greater risk to Covid-19.

In addition to bringing in dangerous working conditions for bus drivers, Go-Ahead has made it very difficult for bus drivers to organise effectively within the trade union that represents them; Unite – the largest trade union in the country.

The trade union rep for the depot was put on suspension for refusing to allow the company to put drivers at risk. Unite claims that the rep has been ‘bullied’ by senior managers within the company. As part of his suspension he was banned from speaking to anyone who works at Go North West. Thanks to union pressure, Go-Ahead has since reinstated the rep.

A number of other rank-and-file trade unionists working at Go North West have also complained of workplace bullying from management.

As a result of the treatment of drivers currently employed by Go North West, Unite are balloting for industrial action. If this ballot is successful, bus drivers servicing routes across Greater Manchester could go on strike until demands are met.

To support these bus drivers, a campaign of direct action has also been launched against the bus company.

Activists from various left-wing groups, organising as Manchester Public Transport Users’ Association, have come together to protest against Go-Ahead’s treatment of its workers.

With the objective of stopping buses from leaving the depot – thereby causing the most disruption to the company – activists have been meeting regularly outside the depot in the early hours of the morning and attempting to block the exit onto Queen’s Road. These actions have largely been fairly well attended. On September 11 activists were joined by a large protest outside the depot.

The most recent action saw around 20 local activists disrupt the buses by walking in circles just outside the front gate, preventing drivers from leaving the depot.

Though this was swiftly broken up by increasingly heavy-handed police officers, the activists were successful in slowing down the company. After repeatedly being threatened with arrest, the activists came to an agreement with local police and were allowed to slow down the buses rather than stopping them entirely.

Despite the police coming to the aid of the company’s managers, the bus drivers themselves were supportive of the action. The activists plan to disrupt Go North West until trade union demands are met and have called for public support to help them stand up for workers’ rights.