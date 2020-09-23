Introducing the new Covid-friendly Manchester SU

Manchester Students’ Union (SU) has reopened with coronavirus safety precautions in place for Welcome Week, including mandatory face masks and more bar space.

The SU will operate a one-way system, with floor signs to encourage social distancing. There are specific entry and exit points to the building for the new academic year.

Manchester Academy, the SU’s live music venue, is open as an extra SU bar throughout Welcome Week. The Foodhall, Brew coffee shop and 532 Bar & Kitchen have also reopened with social-distanced seating spaces.

To enter the SU building, people can only use the main entrance and rear ramp.

The staircase with a passenger lift can be used to access other floors. The central staircase is closed to comply with the one-way system.

In the Academy, tables of up to six people from the same household can be booked for at least two hours during Welcome Week. The NHS Track and Trace system will be used to monitor visitors.

Outside seating is also available in new greenhouses at the Academy.

Food and drink can be ordered directly to tables through the Round app. Half price off all orders before 4 pm will be available throughout Welcome Week.

An SU spokesperson said: “Joining the University of Manchester means you’ve become part of the Mancunian community. We ask all of our members to be considerate of each other and the community this Welcome period.

“Please make sure you’re wearing face coverings where possible, to keep up social distancing and to only socialize as a group of six from your own household outdoors.

“We trust you to make good choices, to be responsible and to be an example of the highest standard. Together we can get through this pandemic and be stronger for it.”

The SU will be hosting both face-to-face and virtual events throughout Welcome Week and the following induction week. These range from virtual Bongo’s Bingo to DJs and Drinks evenings in the Academy.

To book events held by the Student’s Union, click here. Join the Official University of Manchester Welcome Group 2020-2021 on Facebook for updates on Welcome Week. To contact the Students’ Union, visit their website.

Photos: The Mancunion