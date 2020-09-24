Calling student creatives: We want you!

The Mancunion is delighted to announce a brand new Creative Submissions section for 2020/2021!

We want to help promote the University’s diverse range of creative individuals by featuring student work on our website and in print.

Publishing fortnightly, this section aims to showcase the best of our literary and artistic talent. We are primarily focused on works such as poetry, short stories, flash fiction, memoirs, and essays; however, we are also looking to accept photographs and political or satirical cartoons.

We know that a lot of creative students don’t get the chance to publish their work, and can often feel confined by the trappings of their degree. We want to help you get your work out there, and express your creative side.

The next two weeks will be themed, to help stimulate your creativity. But if you particularly want to submit outside of this bracket, please feel free to do so!

For our first round of submissions, our theme is all things ‘Lockdown’.

While lockdown was at times repressive, insular, and lonely, times of great upheaval can also be a source of inspiration. Whether you wish to submit something written during the lockdown or about the effects of the pandemic in general, we want to hear from you.

We are looking for short stories from 800-1000 words, flash fiction pieces up to 500 words, poems up to 500 words, and essays or memoir works up to 1000 words. We are also looking for student photographers or cartoonists to submit images relating to the lockdown theme.

We particularly encourage works by underrepresented students from backgrounds and walks of life which have historically been oppressed or ignored in this country. As a newspaper we are keen on representing the diversity of our student body, so we want our creative submissions section to reflect this.

Every two weeks we will provide a new theme, and submissions will reopen! Writing should be sent in .docx or .pdf format and photographs and cartoons should be sent in digital form to [email protected]

The deadline for lockdown themed works is the 5th of October, while works outside of this theme are accepted on a rolling basis. If you have any questions please feel free to email.

We can’t wait to hear from you!