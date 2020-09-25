Manchester Forecast

Manchester's food and drink festival 2016. Photo: Ardfern @ Wikimedia Commons

Cream of the crop! Vote for Manchester’s food and drink heroes

Written on . Posted in Food & Drink

The annual Manchester Food and Drink Festival has unfortunately been postponed until April 2021. The festival, which was due to run from the 24th of September until the 5th October, is a celebration of Manchester’s vibrant and fast-evolving food and drink scene.

A significant event in this celebration is the awards ceremony. These awards feature a variety of food and drink venues from all over the region. Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, the ceremony is able to go ahead virtually on the 5th of October. Voting is straightforward and can be done through the festival’s website. However, voting closes on the 26th of September at midnight, so there is no time to lose!

Now, more than ever, it is so important to show support for Manchester’s hospitality sector, which continues to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The new restrictions announced on the 22nd of September, further limit the services and opening times of hospitality venues across the UK. This is another blow to many struggling food and drink venues across Manchester.

Feeling peckish? 

Why not visit some of the venues that were due to take part in the festival? Here are some suggestions that are easily accessible via the 142, 143 and 147 bus routes:

Bundobust– This delightful Indian vegetarian chain is located just off Piccadilly Gardens at Piccadilly 61, Manchester

Hanoi 75– Fresh and filling Vietnamese fare can be found in Hatch, Oxford Road

Parmogeddon– Ever heard of the legendary Teesside Parmo? You haven’t?! Best get yourself down to Hatch, Oxford Road

Gingers Comfort Emporium– Serving both dairy and vegan ice cream, there’s something for everyone at Gingers. Located in the iconic Afflecks, Northern Quarter

 

Head over to the festivals website to cast your vote!

Written by

editor

Tags: food awards, food market, Hospitality, Manchester, Manchester Food and Drink Festival

Sorcha Cullen

Food and Drink Editor for the Mancunion.
