POC around the block 1: Liya Kebede

The political climate of today provides, more than ever, a chance to shift our discussions about fashion and freedom to increase diversity and uplift non-white voices.

In this series, our columnist Anna Jin brings attention to the unique and talented people of colour working in fashion, as a group in the industry that is often overlooked.

Liya Kebede is an Ethiopian model, humanitarian and creator of LemLem. Born in Addis Ababa, Kebede moved to Paris when she was 18 to begin her modelling career. She was an instant success.

In her first season, she signed an exclusive contract with Tom Ford at his 2000 Gucci Fall/Winter Fashion Show, and has since appeared on the cover of Paris Vogue and M Le magazine du Monde.

LemLem, Kebede’s ethical fashion brand, is mostly known for its flowing kaftans and loose-fitting dresses. It was founded in 2007 to support African craftsmanship and offer jobs to local artisans.

The brand also strives to preserve traditional weaving techniques in Ethiopia. This skill is no longer in demand, but LemLem provides a market for traditional weavers to create stylish contemporary apparel.

However, the brand’s commitment to respecting traditional methods comes with challenges.

Their weaving techniques use hand spun and locally sourced cotton, which have no stretch and are often undyed. Kebede has incorporated these features into the brand’s aesthetic: luxurious, loose-fitting beachwear in classic colours.

LemLem also collaborates with African artisans to include traditions and designs from many cultures. This includes crochet patterns from Kenya, advanced knitting techniques from Madagascar, and embroidery from Rwanda.

The brand continues to look for new ways of embracing African traditions in their collections.

Ever since its creation, LemLem has been a sustainable business.

They use locally sourced cotton and donate any excess fabric to educational programmes, so that nothing goes to waste. They have also started to utilise recyclable tags and compostable packaging.

Kebede has also founded the LemLem foundation, which offers programmes to educate women in the art of weaving.

Liya Kebede has continued to passionately champion for the rights of women in both LemLem and humanitarian endeavours. Kebede is unstoppable; I can’t wait to see where she goes next.