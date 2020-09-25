Poetry pamphlets and pub quizzes: Lit Soc’s virtual freshers events

The English Literature Society is looking for poets to join their quarterly poetry pamphlet, The Mundane Times. They are currently accepting submissions from anyone who would like to contribute.

The Mundane Times is a platform for those who would like to practice their creative writing skills – there is no experience necessary.

Bethany Roth, the chair of the English Literature Society, said that the pamphlet serves the purpose of “involving our members and allow[ing] us to show off the talent and creativity cultivated within our society.”

For their first autumn issue, the main themes are: release, familiarity, and place.

Please submit your poems to [email protected] (maximum 3 entries per author) in the following format by 4 pm on the 4th of October 2020:

Word document including name and title

Times New Roman, font size 12, unless stylistic choices are part of your poem

Email subject: your name and theme of your poem

The English Literature Society is also hosting a literature-themed virtual pub quiz on Wednesday the 30th September 2020 at 6:30 pm.

For more information on welcome events, follow the society on Instagram: @uomenglitsoc