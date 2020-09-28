Horoscopes: Week commencing September 28th

With over 22 million copies sold, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a game that kept us all entertained during the lockdown. It allowed us to simulate life outside of the four walls we were confined in. For this week’s horoscopes, we use some of our favourite non-playable characters to get you ready for university…

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Isabelle – Just like this sweet Shih Tzu, you are hard-working and reliable (especially when giving other villagers a talking to). We don’t need to tell you to get your head back in the game for the new term at uni – but please stop prattling on about your TV habits!

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Harvey – You are relaxed and easy to get on with but can go too far when it comes to people-pleasing (I mean you gave up your kitchen for a month-long wedding)! This week, try to use your ability to see every side of the argument to settle any post-corona clashes between friends.

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

Mabel – While you are very smart and sensitive, you can be very stubborn and often argue with your sister about who does the most work. For the week ahead, make sure to reach out to a friend in need and use your independence to help keep them grounded.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

K.K. Slider – You are an adventurous, lovable rouge. You are constantly on the move so thank you for taking time to visit our islands each Saturday night. Make sure to bring your energy this week, but don’t cancel on any plans with friends!

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Sable – While you are responsible, helpful, and extremely focused (you won’t even look up from the sewing machine), you need to be less stubborn when it comes to letting people into your life. Make sure to take time to stop and smell the roses this week!

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

Leif – Now that everyone is on the sustainable hype, you probably want to change your career again. Don’t worry it is just in your nature to be hipster and always wanting a change. This week, try to be more active and enjoy the road you are on.

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

Pascal – You are a big thinker, often vague, but you love adventure and scallops! Your philosophical thoughts create a need to be listened to, but you have lots of wisdom to share. For this week, try to keep being your adaptable self, especially with the new way of learning.

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Redd – You are a fiery fox with a hot-headed sales technique and a cold attitude to cousins who don’t want to buy your wares. Use your enthusiasm and energy to make sure your friends’ first week back at uni is anything except boring!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

Tom Nook – You are a loyal friend and always give us great mortgage rates! Sometimes you can be a little materialistic, but you make up for that in generosity. Yes, we know you work hard, but allow your lazy side to flourish and relax – even if just for the first week!

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Blathers/Celeste – There are two sides to you – the intelligent and nervous museum curator and the social but distant star-gazer. You talk a good talk but remember to stay focused this week and stay on top of your work!

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Wisp – When it comes to friends, you can be loving but also a little self-absorbed and always looking for spirit pieces in return for some horrible wallpaper. We know you will reach out to your friends this week but remember to give people space.

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Gulliver – You are dramatic and bossy, but extremely confident and often ask other people to do your work (such as finding communicator parts) for you. Try to think more of others this week and keep your friends entertained during these tough times!