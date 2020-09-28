Manchester Forecast

Puzzle page: September 28th

Written on . Posted in Puzzles

Welcome to the first official puzzle page of the Mancunion! Each week we strive to bring you new and exciting games to take part in. Answers will be published in the following issue and we hope to get some prizes soon so keep your eyes peeled!

Puzzle #1:

Puzzle 1

Puzzle #2:

Puzzle 2

We hope you enjoy this week’s puzzles and have fun playing them!

If you have any feedback or would like to get involved please email: [email protected]

Written by

contributor

Tara Bharadia

Section Editor for Puzzles and Horoscopes
