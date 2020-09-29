5 unexpected fashion trends to hit the streets of Manchester this autumn

The ever adapting nature of the fashion industry, from high street to high end luxury has always had the potential to throw a curve ball and strange cut into the fabric fancy and Manchester is no different, particularly in our new socially distanced scenarios. Perhaps its lockdown-induced boredom causing us to be more creative with our outfit choices, or could it be eagerness to venture out of sweatpants? Either way, there’s no denying that this season is bizarre and filled with unexpected trends, and some of our favourite Manchester-based brands are embracing the wonderous and wild side of the ready-to-wear –

Feeling festive with a pop of red

Red is usually a colour reserved exclusively for Christmas and Valentines Day, but it’s coming earlier this year. Don’t be afraid to embrace this bold colour earlier this autumn, after all, we’re desperate for something to celebrate during the pandemic!

A variety of scarlets, crimsons, and wine shades were spotted on this season’s catwalks, with everyone from Alexander McQueen to Michael Kors showing off this staple colour.

Manchester has been quick to embrace this trend, with Neon Rose’s Floral Tiered Maxi Tea Dress allowing you to transition your summer wardrobe into the colder months, whilst adding a pop of colour. Just pair this sheer, floaty dress with some chunky boots and a jacket and you’re all set to brave the elements.

Alternatively, Jeneral Store’s French Vintage Wool Blazer is the ideal way to add a layer of warmth to your outfit while making a statement in this bold yet beautiful piece. This oversized jacket speaks for itself and will definitely draw eyes when worn over a dainty dress or pinafore.

Lusting over leather

It’s no secret by now that leather is one of the biggest trends emerging this autumn, and fashion writer Alice has already told us the secret behind these Matrix-esque jackets that we can’t get enough of. But what if I told you that the trend doesn’t have to stop there?

Embrace Manchester’s new power-suit with Neon Rose’s Faux Leather Belted Blazer and Wide Leg Trousers. You will seriously mean business in this all-over leather ensemble, so make sure to strut your stuff and embrace those boss-lady vibes.

If you want something more chilled out and lecture-appropriate, Native Youth’s Luna Vegan Pant have a more oversized fit and cargo-style pockets to bring a hint of leather into your everyday loungewear – it’s the trend that keeps on giving.

Go for gold… everything!

Everyone seems to be obsessed with gold details this season – from earrings to watches, you name it, it has to be gold. Our personal fave is Sour Cherry’s Cut Out Bee Necklace – you can add a bit of bling to your outfit, while embracing your inner Manc.

But don’t stop there as it looks as though Christmas party season has arrived early, with gold garments gracing both the catwalks and our local stores. Autumn 2020 is all about being seen and going all-out, and this trend is the perfect way to do so.

Make a statement in Dirty Disco’s Silk Mini Dress, which would look gorgeous styled over a jumper and paired with some chunky boots, plus this doubles as the perfect night-out attire (or should we say Zoom quiz night attire).

Spring fling with lilac – again!

Perhaps the most rogue out of all of these trends is our rekindled love of lilac this autumn – maybe we just can’t let go of the spring that Covid managed to ruin.

This colour palette is no longer reserved for the warmer weather, as these pastel pieces have been showcased by Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, and Hugo Boss to name a few.

This trend has also made its way to Manchester with Jeneral Store’s Lilac Wide Leg Contemporary Trousers, which are a must-have for your wardrobe. Carefully balancing the line between smart and trendy, these trousers will see you straight from a lecture and into an upmarket restaurant.

Native Youth’s Phelps Jumpsuit is also a daring way to embrace this trend from head-to-toe, and you can guarantee heads will be turning in this statement piece.

Go big or go home with oversized collars

The Peter Pan collar feels like a trend we left behind in 2014, but this autumn they’re back and bigger than ever (literally!).

Working over Zoom means that it’s now essential to look put-together on the top half, even if you’re secretly sporting pyjamas, and these collars are the perfect way to look smart yet stylish.

Achieving this trend in Manchester has never been easier as Jeneral Store are selling Crochet Collars in a variety of colours, which is an adorable nod to this trend that you can easily pair with any outfit.