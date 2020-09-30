Manchester arson victim given ‘life and hope’ after overwhelming fundraising response
David Kamson’s food van was torched in a suspected racially-aggravated attack. But he says he will come back stronger, thanking the public’s generosity after a successful GoFundMe campaign raised more than £75,000 to help him rebuild his business.
On 22nd September, the popular Moston entrepreneur was horrified to find his much-loved food trailer torched to ashes, an incident which the police said they were treating as “racially aggravated criminal damage”.
But now supporters in Manchester and around the world have raised almost £100,000. A kind stranger, Jolus Lutete, organised a GoFundMe campaign pledging to “give racists a reason to frown and David a reason to smile”.
View this post on Instagram
I am a Descendant of Noble Kings .. I Humble myself and Serve My Community … I worked Hard 3 years 9 months.. I saved money .. no social – bought a catering Trailer for £3000 pounds Spent £438 pounds to bring down from Canterbury Kent to Manchester . So I can serve food in a decent In a decent environment for my community. Some Racist Thief in Moston Named Craig Don’t like the idea of a Black Man Doing Such Business in Moston So he stole the Catering trailer .. sold equipments over £5000 and damage the inside for Fun One Month Later it was found with Him in Blackley Charles town Road Police tried to arrest him , he lied he bought it and couldn’t provide any proof who sold it to him .. He was not charged or disturbed I see him around and I just ignore him I’m a community Lad … known for Huslte and funny vibes 2 days ago on Hartley street this same Craig guy drove pass me and say to me fucking black immigrants come in Moston to do business like they own it.. he went ahead to tell me that trailer should have been his and his boys eyes are on it That was 2 days ago This morning I woke up late at about 10am and I went into the post office where the cashier was telling me oh my God what happened to your trailer , I said nothing is wrong with it it’s fine .. the council loves it and I have just fixed it back and bought back tools in it … He screen nooooo , it’s burnt down to ashes .. I said no , maybe people burn things beside it He said no , I didn’t even mind him because I started laughing So I went to check on £3000 trailer with £2200 worth of equipment Gone in ashes with some things missing … which means it was robbed before burnt This Act of Hate should not be allowed in Moston . This is hateful and sad … All the kids that gets chicken from me , all the street homeless and beggars I give food to Most are not black , I have no colour black or white … I am a community man and should be treated as one , I kept trying to feed myself and shelter my soul .. Someone is hating in Corner I leave this to God , That trailer was God’s gift to me to get out of Hunger . Somebody burn it . #SayNotoRacism
“It was a no brainer” Jolus told The Mancunion. “I felt obliged to help because not only did I feel that it was my duty as a Christian but I could also relate to him as a small business owner.”
“I hope this story encourages [people] to help others when in need, despite the fact if you know or even like that person,” she added.
The page has since garnered over 7,300 donors, with donators from the USA and Australia wishing him luck.
Since moving to the UK four years ago, entrepreneurial David has built his business selling suya, a West African delicacy made with spicy skewered meat. He has also made it his mission to help the homeless people of Moston by serving them food free of charge.
According to an Instagram post made by David, he has been subject to racially-motivated theft and criminal damage prior to the sickening arson attack.
Despite the horrific ordeal which almost cost David his business, he remains optimistic about the goodness of people in the UK. He wrote on Instagram: “We’re United Kingdom and We Unite Against Racism”.
We asked David what he thought of the seismic international response that restored his livelihood.
David replied that because of the kindness of strangers, he has a hopeful attitude towards the future: “This community response shows the quantum of love and humanity that exists within the walls of England. It just needs to spread more.”
How to donate and support the Black Lives Matter movement during Black History Month:
- Watch Professor Gary Younge, university lecturer and journalist, discuss black achievement on this livestream
- Join this recurring quiz on Black Lives Matter hosted by the Students’ Union every week of October
- Read and watch your way through lockdown with Dazed’s list of anti-racism resources here
- Read Jacklin Kwan’s guide to protesting safely during lockdown here
- Donate to this GoFundMe to demand justice for Breonna Taylor
- Donate to the Louisville Community Bail Fund
- Sign this petition to stop the deportation of Osime Brown, an autistic black man
- Read Serafina Kenny’s opinion piece on why curriculums must be diversified here
- Find a full list of petitions demanding justice for black lives on Change.org here
Got a story on Black Lives Matter you think we should be covering? Email [email protected]