Manchester arson victim given ‘life and hope’ after overwhelming fundraising response

David Kamson’s food van was torched in a suspected racially-aggravated attack. But he says he will come back stronger, thanking the public’s generosity after a successful GoFundMe campaign raised more than £75,000 to help him rebuild his business.

On 22nd September, the popular Moston entrepreneur was horrified to find his much-loved food trailer torched to ashes, an incident which the police said they were treating as “racially aggravated criminal damage”.

But now supporters in Manchester and around the world have raised almost £100,000. A kind stranger, Jolus Lutete, organised a GoFundMe campaign pledging to “give racists a reason to frown and David a reason to smile”.

“It was a no brainer” Jolus told The Mancunion. “I felt obliged to help because not only did I feel that it was my duty as a Christian but I could also relate to him as a small business owner.”

“I hope this story encourages [people] to help others when in need, despite the fact if you know or even like that person,” she added.

The page has since garnered over 7,300 donors, with donators from the USA and Australia wishing him luck.

Since moving to the UK four years ago, entrepreneurial David has built his business selling suya, a West African delicacy made with spicy skewered meat. He has also made it his mission to help the homeless people of Moston by serving them food free of charge.

According to an Instagram post made by David, he has been subject to racially-motivated theft and criminal damage prior to the sickening arson attack.

Despite the horrific ordeal which almost cost David his business, he remains optimistic about the goodness of people in the UK. He wrote on Instagram: “We’re United Kingdom and We Unite Against Racism”.

We asked David what he thought of the seismic international response that restored his livelihood.

David replied that because of the kindness of strangers, he has a hopeful attitude towards the future: “This community response shows the quantum of love and humanity that exists within the walls of England. It just needs to spread more.”

How to donate and support the Black Lives Matter movement during Black History Month:

Got a story on Black Lives Matter you think we should be covering? Email [email protected]