“I’m not real”: Remote consultations have a place in healthcare but cannot replace face-to-face therapy

In 2019, a traumatic collision with a car whilst cycling left Izzie, a third year student at the University of Manchester, in need of psychotherapy. While she benefitted from a course of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, the replacement of face-to-face sessions with online appointments due to Covid-19 has left her feeling dehumanised, unheard and misunderstood.

Like other digital healthcare services, teletherapy is an online form of psychotherapy which grew in the wake of the pandemic. According to a survey by the American Psychiatric Association, prior to the pandemic, only 2.1% of Psychiatrists surveyed held more than three-quarters of their therapy sessions online. Now, during Covid-19, that figure has jumped to 84.7%.

Although teletherapy seems like an appropriate alterative in the age of Covid-19, Izzie begs to differ.

One problem she felt was the distance, or rather lack of it. Izzie missed the ritual of going to a neutral environment where she could open up to a supportive person. Understandably, she struggled to express herself in the same way when she lacked the familiarity and comfort of her usual routine.

She felt that the lack of an office reduced the possibility for casual chat, an important ritual at the start of a session that made her comfortable, and it was much harder to open up without the therapist there in person.

Having to communicate with someone through a screen can feel dehumanising. “I’m not real”, is the thought that circulates in Izzie’s head while looking at her two-dimensional face appearing on the screen.

As an image, instead of her real self, she was only seen as long as the therapist had her tab open. The uncertainty of whether the therapist was looking at her or scrolling through emails played on her mind throughout the session. Without a feeling of being seen, she felt less real.

Just as the digital interface dehumanises a patient by making them two-dimensional, it simultaneously cuts their body off at the shoulders. Without seeing her full body, Izzie felt as though the therapist was not able to properly gauge her body language. Appearing as a floating head will never be the same as sitting within touching distance of someone.

Without arms or legs, hands or a diaphragm to express herself, how could she? The voice works best in tandem with the body; it was not designed to be used separately. If a therapist is unable to read a person’s body language, how can they be expected to perform the same job as usual? Like any job, it can only be done well with all the right tools.

Izzie’s uncomfortable experience of teletherapy is down to the inability of technology to create the same connection between people as face-to-face interactions.

A text message cannot capture the humanity of a chit-chat. A photo can’t recreate the feeling of standing on a beach looking at the sea. And a Zoom quiz just isn’t the same as going to a pub.

As humans we crave contact and familiarity. We seek connections with others because they make us feel heard and confirm our own humanity. Often, people seek psychotherapy because they feel unheard in their own lives, they need someone who listens and they want to feel human. In this sense, teletherapy fails to fulfil its the most poignant aims.

Izzie’s experience of teletherapy stands in stark contrast with that of someone using remote consultations for physical ailments.

In an interview with The Mancunion, Fundraising Manager for Music as Therapy, Rich James, gave a glowing endorsement of Vala Health, an online consultation service who have seen a fivefold increase in customers since March.

He describes Vala Health’s GP service as “much better than my GP’s”, in part because he’s found it much easier to book appointments for his family and has appreciated doctors remaining in contact after the consultation and sending him additional information.

Rich’s and Izzie’s differing experiences of remote consultation can be attributed to the fact that the success of psychotherapy requires human interaction whereas treating aches and pains can often be done quite successfully from afar.

Since March 2020, many healthcare services which used to be delivered face-to-face have been moved online to protect patients and essential staff across the globe. In the US, regulations governing virtual medicine were relaxed. In China, the country’s national health insurance agency agreed to pay for virtual care consultations because the hospitals and clinics were full. Here in the UK, Matt Hancock announced that the principle of ‘digital first’ in primary care and with outpatients would form the basis of future operations of the NHS.

In nearly all scenarios, barring vaccinations and emergency treatments, virtual healthcare outshines face-to-face consultations. For one, its much cheaper. In 2019, it was estimated that moving away from face-to-face consultations could save England £7.5 billion yearly. For another, it makes attending appointments easier for those with limited mobility and those that rely on others to travel to consultations.

Izzie and Matt’s differing interviews demonstrate how remote consultations have a place in the future delivery of healthcare but cannot deal with human emotions.

While it is true that teletherapy is better than nothing, I think we should aim for a better alternative. The act of distancing, digitalising, and decapitating the patient completely destroys the patient-therapist dynamic and is counterintuitive to the nature of therapy.

Covid-19 has precipitated many changes to the delivery of healthcare. Many of these changes are for the better, but we should be careful not to embrace teletherapy too quickly, in case it does more harm than good.