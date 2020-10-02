What to expect from Manchester SU this Black History Month

October marks the beginning of Black History Month in the UK.

Manchester Students’ Union has announced a programme of events which will take place throughout the month.

The SU will put on several online and in-person events run by “student leaders, groups and societies” and focus on “elevating and celebrating the voices of black students”.

Exec Officers have been working with societies such as the East African Society and the African and Caribbean Society to put on the programme.

This #BlackHistoryMonth, our student leaders, groups and societies have organised a diverse programme of events to celebrate Black history, open up vital conversations and debates, and elevate the voices of our Black student community! Find out more here: https://t.co/jLq7ZZ7HtM pic.twitter.com/Y4WLlMj461 — University of Manchester Students’ Union (@ManchesterSU) October 1, 2020

Events will be centred around three main themes: community outreach, conversation and celebration.

They will include an online Steve Biko exhibition, movie screenings, a panel discussion on the future of the Black Lives Matter movement and a BME craft corner.

There will also be exhibitions, talks, fashion shows, music, poetry, dance performances and conversation corners.

Earlier this week, Gary Younge, Professor of Sociology, delivered a keynote lecture looking at the current state of race equality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yueru Du, Liberation and Access Officer and Carol Tiriongo, Activities and Development Officer, told The Mancunion that Black History Month 2020 was going to be on a “whole different level”.

“We are going to make sure that [the events are] more involving, as it will be led by students and societies,” they said. “Everybody is welcome to be part of this great month.”

The pair added: “We certainly understand the Covid-19 has brought some uncertainty on hosting physical programmes.

“Due to the uncertainty of the situation in October, we plan to have both physical and virtual programmes so that whatever happens in October, we shall implement that which is feasible.”

You can find the SU’s full programme of Black History Month events here.